(Thicc Thighs Saved Lives)   In 1379, three armies laid siege to the town of Crailsheim. In 1380, townspeople baked a bunch of pastries to throw at the soldiers, then got the town's biggest woman on the walls to flash them. The armies left, figuring the town would never starve   (mygermancity.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This needs to be a movie
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always take stories like these with a grain of salt.  Like, I'm sure every specific event in this sequence happened.  But the idea that there was any meaningful cause/effect relationship seems dubious.

By the late 14th century sieges were quite sophisticated and well produced, because they were stupidly expensive.  You needed book keepers just to manage your book keeping expenses.  These things were financed.  The origin of our modern banking and investment system is during this time, specifically to help fund and support military campaigns.  There is zero chance that a siege was lifted because they looked at the walls and were like, "dude, did you see how fat that chick was?  We gotta go home, boys."

The closest I think you could realistically credit a story like this is that the city defenders did a bunch of stuff to show that their morale was not wavering, like every besieged city does, and when the siege went over budget, the army left.
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nuuu: There is zero chance that a siege was lifted because they looked at the walls and were like, "dude, did you see how fat that chick was?  We gotta go home, boys."

The closest I think you could realistically credit a story like this is that the city defenders did a bunch of stuff to show that their morale was not wavering, like every besieged city does, and when the siege went over budget, the army left.


Like use the last of their flour to pelt the troops with food - specifically, delicacies most people would not (want to) make or have a lot of during a siege, food that the town could then not eat - and show off that there were still "well-fed" people there?

The town showed that their spirit wasn't broken and the armies used that to determine that the town's will was stronger than theirs, so they gave up.

// again specifically, well-fed women
// is this still when bigger women were basically fertility/harvest goddesses all over the place?
// or at least signs of fertility/good harvest
// I'd take it with a grain of salt simply because it's been 640 years
// mmmm salty-sweet pastries...
 
daffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They sound pretty smart.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This needs to be a movie


Bravetits
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did they also fart in their general direction?
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This needs to be a movie


Starring Rebel Wilson?

/ducks
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This needs to be a movie


I think the History Channel did this. Back when they did history.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Nuuu: There is zero chance that a siege was lifted because they looked at the walls and were like, "dude, did you see how fat that chick was?  We gotta go home, boys."

The closest I think you could realistically credit a story like this is that the city defenders did a bunch of stuff to show that their morale was not wavering, like every besieged city does, and when the siege went over budget, the army left.

Like use the last of their flour to pelt the troops with food - specifically, delicacies most people would not (want to) make or have a lot of during a siege, food that the town could then not eat - and show off that there were still "well-fed" people there?

The town showed that their spirit wasn't broken and the armies used that to determine that the town's will was stronger than theirs, so they gave up.


I think you ignored the bolded rest of the sentence, which was the point: everyone tries to show that their will isn't broken, but that doesn't have much to do with whether the siege proceeds or not, which depends more on mundane things like whether the siege party can afford to keep it up.
 
docilej
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lexxxi Luxe ?
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Boooooooooooo no pics!
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Nuuu: There is zero chance that a siege was lifted because they looked at the walls and were like, "dude, did you see how fat that chick was?  We gotta go home, boys."

The closest I think you could realistically credit a story like this is that the city defenders did a bunch of stuff to show that their morale was not wavering, like every besieged city does, and when the siege went over budget, the army left.

Like use the last of their flour to pelt the troops with food - specifically, delicacies most people would not (want to) make or have a lot of during a siege, food that the town could then not eat - and show off that there were still "well-fed" people there?

The town showed that their spirit wasn't broken and the armies used that to determine that the town's will was stronger than theirs, so they gave up.

// again specifically, well-fed women
// is this still when bigger women were basically fertility/harvest goddesses all over the place?
// or at least signs of fertility/good harvest
// I'd take it with a grain of salt simply because it's been 640 years
// mmmm salty-sweet pastries...


Again, I don't doubt that it happened, just the significance of it.

Like, suppose I told you that the week before the American withdrawal from Iraq the people of Baghdad sang songs of Iraqi unity and nationalism. The Americans, hearing that the Iraqi's spirits had not waivered, knew their occupation could not succeed. And so they retreated.  That event forever became known as the Song that Slew an Empire.

All of those events could actually, literally be true.  Some dudes in Baghdad probably sang some songs that week, and did so with the goal of expressing pro-Iraqi and anti-American sentiments. The Americans did withdraw from Iraq.  But would you imagine for even a second that one caused the other?  Obviously not, if only because a financial undertaking equivalent to the combined GDP of several nations is not going to be undone because some dudes sang a song.  Bigger forces were at play.

Same here.  The late 1300s were not Robbin Hood shiat.   Sieges like this were run by professional mercenary companies.  They often had what we would think of as business plans that were very sophisticated.  There were expected returns on investment (plunder).  People might have owned shares.  There were fixed and variable costs, and opportunity costs to consider.  There were massive national, international and quasi-national politics to consider.  The city's morale held and the attackers retreated.  All true.  But if you imagined these people to be sophisticated at war and politics at all like we are sophisticated, would you think for a second that the retreat was caused by tossing pastries over the town walls and showing off some chubby thighs?  Not even a little.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Were they dwarf combat breads?
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nuuu: I always take stories like these with a grain of salt.  Like, I'm sure every specific event in this sequence happened.  But the idea that there was any meaningful cause/effect relationship seems dubious.

By the late 14th century sieges were quite sophisticated and well produced, because they were stupidly expensive.  You needed book keepers just to manage your book keeping expenses.  These things were financed.  The origin of our modern banking and investment system is during this time, specifically to help fund and support military campaigns.  There is zero chance that a siege was lifted because they looked at the walls and were like, "dude, did you see how fat that chick was?  We gotta go home, boys."

The closest I think you could realistically credit a story like this is that the city defenders did a bunch of stuff to show that their morale was not wavering, like every besieged city does, and when the siege went over budget, the army left.


Counterpoint: You really only had to convince a handful of people who were in charge of decisions that they were wasting time/money and a siege would end quickly.
 
