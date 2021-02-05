 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Keep calm and carry on, UK. The worst may be over for you   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Time to pivot to the Brexit disaster.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What is Bernie Sanders doing in the UK?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: What is Bernie Sanders doing in the UK?


I wish to confidently state, on behalf of all Brits, that we do not want him. We tried no plan leftie nonsense in opposition with Corbyn. It. Did. Not. End. Well.
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
... until we're all told we can go out and do normal stuff. and that's when the figures increase again. also, I call shenanigans on the whole 10 million people vaccinated - and by 'vaccinated', I mean, 2 shots of whatever it is is being used to vaccinate.
my mum has had both her shots. I don't know of people in the area I live in having had their 2nd shot.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE: I don't know of people in the area I live in having had their 2nd shot.


My parents have had both their shots. They're 45 miles from Manchester.
 
