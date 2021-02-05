 Skip to content
(Buffalo News)   Bounty hunters to cops: Help us perform a warrantless search of this house. Cops: We have no idea what agency these guys are from, but they have cool official-looking jackets, so let's go   (buffalonews.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
May this cost Buffalo millions.

And bounty hunters (vomit) should be required to get warrants too, FFS.
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hope they win a massive lawsuit against the cops, city, and the scum bag bounty hunters.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No more bail.  No more private prisons.  No more private anything.  The state, and the state alone, needs to be responsible for its punitive behavior.  No one else.  The people supporting it need to pay for it.  REALLY pay for it.  The full price.  Then we can see what it costs.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: No more bail.  No more private prisons.  No more private anything.  The state, and the state alone, needs to be responsible for its punitive behavior.  No one else.  The people supporting it need to pay for it.  REALLY pay for it.  The full price.  Then we can see what it costs.


The bounty hunter system came out of days when there just wasn't enough government to adequately oversee these issues.  We don't have that problem today.  There is zero excuse, especially since it's the absolute worst of our society that end up running and working in these private industries.  Seriously, the only reason some of these people aren't on the other side of the bars is because they have a contract with the state.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why were the police even there? Who was paying them? Was this one of those 'off the clock working security but wearing uniform anyway' things getting paid by the bail company? Or were they just helping out the bail guys because they had pretty puppy dog eyes?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe because they were also cops/former cops earning money on the side?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: May this cost Buffalo millions.

And bounty hunters (vomit) should be required to get warrants too, FFS.


Nope. No warrants for private citizens. They can ask to be let in or risk a b&e charge, same as any other non-cop.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: May this cost Buffalo millions.

And bounty hunters (vomit) should be required to get warrants too, FFS.

Nope. No warrants for private citizens. They can ask to be let in or risk a b&e charge, same as any other non-cop.


Well, or if they're semi-legit they can present the evidence to local cops and ask that they be remanded over with a proper warranted search by said locals.  Enough evidence that can happen - specially if they were originally wanted for messed up shiat.  But that'd be for the ones that have some idea WTF not to do - and the evidence to back that kind of approach.

/they aren't gonna turn out to grab you Joe Wallpisser that skipped on $900 bail
//Fred Eyeballeater on the other hand...
///they get a bit more interested in getting those people back inside
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta admire the determination of bounty hunters. They couldnt get past the physical and psychological evaluations to become cops but that did not deter them from their dreams of acting like cops.
 
Quinzy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are the Buffalo NY police searching a home in southern PA anyway.  Isn't there an interstate thing going on as well as the BS of allowing this crap.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No pictures of Dog? Son, I am disappoint.

/ maybe he's not relevant anymore.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my.  That liability policy for the City of Buffalo is about to get stress-tested.  Good.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: No more bail.  No more private prisons.  No more private anything.  The state, and the state alone, needs to be responsible for its punitive behavior.  No one else.  The people supporting it need to pay for it.  REALLY pay for it.  The full price.  Then we can see what it costs.


What do you propose we replace bail with?  Most places are way behind with serving warrants.

That said, we need some alternative for jail for annoyance crimes.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattrap007: Hope they win a massive lawsuit against the cops, city, and the scum bag bounty hunters.

[Fark user image image 500x250]


Narrator: The city, the cops, and the bounty hunters will pay nothing because the lawyer will go after the tax payer.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five bucks says one of the bounty hunters was singing "bad boy, bad boy... whatcha gonna dooo" to himself prior to kicking in the door.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quinzy: Why are the Buffalo NY police searching a home in southern PA anyway.  Isn't there an interstate thing going on as well as the BS of allowing this crap.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Wut?
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: No more bail.


Can't even do this. The california legislature passed reform eliminating bail and the farking voters overturned it. This country is so stupid it hurts.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those bounty hunters ought to be shut down permanently.   The local PD ought to be given an enemea and alot of cops fired top to bottom.  Not to mention made to cough up a huge legal settlement.  The local cops ought to thank their lucky stars no one got shot in the incident.

Now I honestly have no clue if any state requires bounty hunters to be licensed, personally i doubt any do and even if more than one did they  would just operate out of nearby states and flitter in and out  as needed.   Seriously i think they ought to be abolished in this day and age  as  they are no longer needed.   Yes this might make it harder to get unsecured bail from a bail bondsman in some cases but  the day of the bounty hunter needs to end.
 
fustanella
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another reason why anyone involved with direct enforcement of the law should carry personal liability insurance. This is just going to end up hurting the taxpayers.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: Those All bounty hunters ought to be shut down permanently


FTFY
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Quinzy: Why are the Buffalo NY police searching a home in southern PA anyway.  Isn't there an interstate thing going on as well as the BS of allowing this crap.


Reverse that, it was the bounty hunters from PA in Buffalo.

That's said, living in the area, bail bonds, repo, and collections are huge businesses in the area. There are not enough police officers and too many who want to be police officers but can't but are able to do similar work as a civilian, and in the human nature of budgets, someone always is willing to take the cheaper route to sort things out instead of it coming out of the local or state budget.

In this case, the real concern is that bountymen are used so often from enough agencies, that the police don't know who is who and take it on faith that they are legit. And likely don't care-  policemen like to get to be in any action where they can say they were following the directive/orders of someone else.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I literally grew up in a bail bonds office across the street from the county jail, as in our house was the back part of the building and the office was up front.

Its a fu*ked up  industry.
 
skers69 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is how people get hurt....or dead.
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Marcus Aurelius: No more bail.  No more private prisons.  No more private anything.  The state, and the state alone, needs to be responsible for its punitive behavior.  No one else.  The people supporting it need to pay for it.  REALLY pay for it.  The full price.  Then we can see what it costs.

What do you propose we replace bail with?  Most places are way behind with serving warrants.

That said, we need some alternative for jail for annoyance crimes.


A phone call reminder on court dates do significantly more to get people to show up than cash bail.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The next day, Reinhardt heard a knock on his door.  He looked out of the window and saw a long line of lawyers offering to represent him.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In most states with the castle doctrine if the person they are seeking is not there you have the right to shoot them the minute they kick in your door. What is bad about this situation is the cops are with them. They shouldn't be.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Quinzy: Why are the Buffalo NY police searching a home in southern PA anyway.  Isn't there an interstate thing going on as well as the BS of allowing this crap.


It was a home in Buffalo. The person they were looking for, the BIL of the pregnant woman, was charged in PA. The person wasn't there and had told the company he was going to turn himself in after he had a doctor's appointment in Buffalo. The bounty hunters figured he was staying with his brother in Buffalo, which is why they invaded his brother's house and threatened his SIL and nibbling.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Acab
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Quinzy: Why are the Buffalo NY police searching a home in southern PA anyway.  Isn't there an interstate thing going on as well as the BS of allowing this crap.

It was a home in Buffalo. The person they were looking for, the BIL of the pregnant woman, was charged in PA. The person wasn't there and had told the company he was going to turn himself in after he had a doctor's appointment in Buffalo. The bounty hunters figured he was staying with his brother in Buffalo, which is why they invaded his brother's house and threatened his SIL and nibbling.


They have no right to enter a third party home. Absolutely none. Maybe with the settlement they can get out of Buffalo.
 
wage0048
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: May this cost Buffalo millions.

And bounty hunters (vomit) should be required to get warrants too, FFS.


May this literally bankrupt the city.

Also, bouty hunters should never be allowed to get warrants or enter upon any private property. If they come into someone's home, they should receive no legal protections beyond those afforded to any other armed home invader.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Here is a different article of the same:

https://www.wivb.com/news/investigate​s​/armed-bounty-hunters-terrify-family-w​ith-midnight-warrantless-search/

FTA: "Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said he reviewed the surveillance footage and concluded that the officers did not do anything wrong.
"Based on my initial review of this, the officers did not knock on the door, they did not request the homeowner let these individuals into their home and from that point on the only question left in terms of a criminal matter is whether or not [the bounty hunters'] entrance and means of gaining entry into that residence was appropriate," Rinaldo said."

Meaning, they were totally cool with letting guys who look enough like officers in the dead of night to fool someone into opening a door, and making demands at gunpoint of someone not under criminal investigation (they were looking for his brother) and without a warrant for any of the three houses they disrupted and searched.

Those are the kind of police that should turn in their badges.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: No more bail.  No more private prisons.  No more private anything.  The state, and the state alone, needs to be responsible for its punitive behavior.  No one else.  The people supporting it need to pay for it.  REALLY pay for it.  The full price.  Then we can see what it costs.


Good luck with that, with a the money that moves between God-like Sherriffs and the bonding companies parasitically attached to the perimeters of jail campuses.
 
Kooj
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
TFA: The police "stood by, aided, abetted, assisted, helped and participated in an armed home intrusion without a warrant and didn't stop these thugs from holding toddlers at gunpoint, and a pregnant woman, and they think that's OK?" said attorney R. Anthony Rupp III

Police may not necessarily be obligated to stop a crime in progress, but in this case they apparently participated. How could the police answer this attorney?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: TheGreatGazoo: Marcus Aurelius: No more bail.  No more private prisons.  No more private anything.  The state, and the state alone, needs to be responsible for its punitive behavior.  No one else.  The people supporting it need to pay for it.  REALLY pay for it.  The full price.  Then we can see what it costs.

What do you propose we replace bail with?  Most places are way behind with serving warrants.

That said, we need some alternative for jail for annoyance crimes.

A phone call reminder on court dates do significantly more to get people to show up than cash bail.


Even if they show up to court, if they get a fine or time served for say stealing a car, all they get is a criminal record that screwed up their future and then they steal a car to get back home.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: May this cost Buffalo millions.

And bounty hunters (vomit) should be required to get warrants too, FFS.


Ain't nuthin' gonna happen.

If he had been Black, he'd be dead.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is basically the facts of the Bivens case, but by local (not federal) officers. Textbook application of 42 USC §1983.
 
Amoment
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Rights violation, 4th amendment. Hope the kid gets tuition to a good university
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Hope they win a massive lawsuit against the cops, city, and the scum bag bounty hunters.

[Fark user image 500x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


Armed home invasion.
 
Kooj
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: In most states with the castle doctrine if the person they are seeking is not there you have the right to shoot them the minute they kick in your door.


And invoking that right is likely to result in a shoot-out with the bounty hunters.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Disband the police.  At least in Buffalo.  Problem solved.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: May this cost Buffalo millions.

And bounty hunters (vomit) should be required to get warrants too, FFS.

Ain't nuthin' gonna happen.

If he had been Black, he'd be dead.


Maybe so, but just as likely that if the brother was a POC, he would not have been allowed out on bail to begin with. Unfortunate reality.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kooj: And invoking that right is likely to result in a shoot-out with the bounty hunters.


It depends on how well you shoot.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ACAB, and ABHAB too, obviously.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That shiat went down at my house I'm pretty sure me and at least one of those bounty hunters would be dead.  That this could even happen is sickening.  Not trying to be all John Wick or anything but I'm not sure I would be calm, and or compliant if I thought my family was in danger, in my own home from armed thugs.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kooj: Red Shirt Blues: In most states with the castle doctrine if the person they are seeking is not there you have the right to shoot them the minute they kick in your door.

And invoking that right is likely to result in a shoot-out with the bounty hunters.


You would rather submit to some stranger with no authority kicking in your door?
 
Fissile
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: In most states with the castle doctrine if the person they are seeking is not there you have the right to shoot them the minute they kick in your door. What is bad about this situation is the cops are with them. They shouldn't be.


I've had this argument with Fark holster sniffers repeatedly.    Let's say someone shows up at my house and claims to be a 'Bail Enforcement Agent' .  This person has no warrant, but claims to 'know' that Bob Bail-Jumper is in my house.  I tell this person to fark off, but Mr. Rambo-Wannabe insists he's coming in, and gets all door kicky.   At that point I'm gonna get all shooty.

This shiat won't stop until large numbers of Muricans realize there is no other way....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bounty hunting needs to be illegal
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
OK. The two cops are going to get dismissed from the suit for qualified immunity. However, the City will be on the hook and probably will settle for an undisclosed sum close to their liability limit. The Bounty Hunters and their employer might be looking at a bigger amount. Again, they will settle because the last thing they need to happen is a court precedent that would stop this practice outright.

I would hope Buffalo PD's internal affairs division will use this fark up as a training tool and come up with an SOP to handle this situation properly.
 
Kooj
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Kooj: Red Shirt Blues: In most states with the castle doctrine if the person they are seeking is not there you have the right to shoot them the minute they kick in your door.

And invoking that right is likely to result in a shoot-out with the bounty hunters.

You would rather submit to some stranger with no authority kicking in your door?


No, of course not. But in the given situation, the guy is alive and (it seems to me) has a good chance of a settlement. Not so sure shooting at the BHs would have turned out that well.
 
