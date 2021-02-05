 Skip to content
(Honolulu Star Advertiser)   Apparently it's time once again for FARK's annual "OMYGAWD It's snowing in Hawaii111" unnecessary freakout   (staradvertiser.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Global tilting is real!
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ric Romero explained to me that over 10,000 feet, latitude matters a lot less.

One day I dream of snowboarding in Hawaii on the same day I go to the beach. Hawaii, Y U gotta be so far from the East Coast?
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I haven't been that cold in a long time,"

- Charlie Murphy
 
Migrating Coconut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Isn't Hawaii one of the states that has year round snow cover somewhere?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: "I haven't been that cold in a long time,"

- Charlie Murphy


Well, now he'll always be that cold!

/Too soon?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Then today's the day I break out my annual "the highest temp ever recorded in Hawaii and Alaska is the same. 100 degrees."

https://www.infoplease.com/math-scien​c​e/weather/record-highest-temperatures-​by-state
 
Heamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Ric Romero explained to me that over 10,000 feet, latitude matters a lot less.

One day I dream of snowboarding in Hawaii on the same day I go to the beach. Hawaii, Y U gotta be so far from the East Coast?


You can do that in California, too.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yes it's cold in Hawaii, probably about 55 degrees in Honolulu right now.

/definitely better than a polar vortex, keep warm and stay safe everyone up there

//The pic of  sliver swords is cool but they live at high elevation so, normal?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Triumph the insult comic dog does the Hawaiian weather
Youtube 3-TfZslHKoo
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The winter storm not only left more snow atop Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, but also on Maui's 10,000-foot Haleakala, a much rarer occurrence.

There's an observatory on Mauna Kea (?) .  I hiked up there from PTA.  There wasn't any snow.  I hear the scientists collect it all and sell it as Menehuni Dust and the locals are supposed to sprinkle it on their Huli Huli Chicken.

Scientists can be jerks.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Are Spam popsicles a thing?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The winter storm not only left more snow atop Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, but also on Maui's 10,000-foot Haleakala, a much rarer occurrence.

There's an observatory on Mauna Kea (?) .  I hiked up there from PTA.  There wasn't any snow.  I hear the scientists collect it all and sell it as Menehuni Dust and the locals are supposed to sprinkle it on their Huli Huli Chicken.

Scientists can be jerks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
mauna kea in july. No snow
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
it is just after 6 am and i just woke up.  aloha from maui to all of you farkers out there in intrrnetsland <3
 
jerryskid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In the early 80's, I was at the equator (1 degree north) and there was deep snow and a blizzard.  Back then, the top of Mt Kilimanjaro got a bit nippy.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tokinGLX: it is just after 6 am and i just woke up.  aloha from maui to all of you farkers out there in intrrnetsland <3


Nice!  My favorite restaurant was in Lahaina though I was told it closed several years ago....David Paul's
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Snows in Equador too....on the Equator!
 
