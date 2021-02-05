 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   UK transport minister: UK can't close its border because it's an island 'unlike Australia'. Fair point, everyone knows Australia is the most landlocked country in Europe   (consent.yahoo.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Technically he's right...Island<Continent.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's probably correct in what he's trying to say, but he's saying it in a stupid way.

Australia could close their borders because whatever they import is probably on container ships that get unloaded.

For the UK their imports are presumably on RORO where the drivers continue on to their destination.

/which isn't to say that the UK couldn't have tried to change that, but maybe the infrastructure wasn't there
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"consent.yahoo.com"?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had a European Politics professor, who started his lecture on the UK by saying 'Britain *dramatic pause* is an ISLAND. Then, he'd mention how he stole that bit from some UK history professor who would end class after that one statement. But our jerk made us stay for a full hour.

The original guy apparently would put out a bunch of notes and shiat around his desk like he was about to get down to business before letting everyone slack off on first day of class. Then, he did a full semester on how geography determined UK history to justify his day 1 non lecture.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good thing he wasn't talking about Austria, with all their kangaroos and bush backcountry.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's more than one island
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vsavatar: It's a good thing he wasn't talking about Austria, with all their kangaroos and bush backcountry.


This brush ain't gonna clear itself, buddy.
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The big takeaway is that if we HAD closed our borders, we wouldn't have had the resources to develop the Oxford vaccine as they were manufactured in Europe.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What's that minister's fark handle?
 
King Keepo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yes, should have closed the borders to all but essential travel and goods.

I think he's trying to say we couldn't close because we import a lot of stuff by road, which is fine. Let the drivers in, get them tested, close borders to everyone else except returning nationals. We had that power and we never used it. 

The borders were kept open for purely economical reasons, I'm guessing mostly the airline industries. We could have had it well under control if it hadn't been handled by people who say stupid stuff like this.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vsavatar: It's a good thing he wasn't talking about Austria, with all their kangaroos and bush backcountry.


Sharks, with friggin Kangaroos attached to their heads, guard the Danube.
 
