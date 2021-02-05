 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   "I told u I was hardcore," sixty-year-old edition   (insider.com) divider line
53
    More: Sad, Russia, Russian media outlets, YouTube, 60-year-old man, Russian streamers, YouTube channel, Thrash streaming, Viewers of the YouTube livestream  
•       •       •

2363 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2021 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
assets3.thrillist.comView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't that considered lightweight in Russian standards?
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 1 hour ago  
one less russian. what's the problem?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No TRUE Russian...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nhdjoseywales: one less russian. what's the problem?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do most people even know what this reference is still?
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[obiwanlongtime.jpg]
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are we trying so hard to prolong the lives of idiots?

Lets just say a quiet word of thanks when they remove themselves quietly with no property damage and without having to pay for years of incarceration or medical bills.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: nhdjoseywales: one less russian. what's the problem?

[i.kym-cdn.com image 850x478]


The stupidest moment in the entire COD franchise.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nhdjoseywales: one less russian. what's the problem?


1st step in the Nazi plan?  Yes, dehumanize your "enemy".
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Why are we trying so hard to prolong the lives of idiots?

Lets just say a quiet word of thanks when they remove themselves quietly with no property damage and without having to pay for years of incarceration or medical bills.


Yes, let's exterminate homeless people desperately trying to survive.  I also hear he was dressed very sexy, so he was asking for it.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnus: nhdjoseywales: one less russian. what's the problem?

1st step in the Nazi plan?  Yes, dehumanize your "enemy".


Since the Nazi's lost and the russians are still a world power I'm not sure that's the plan to go with....
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: Do most people even know what this reference is still?


I'd like to say yes, but I'm not looking up the date on that one - I don't need to feel old this morning.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nhdjoseywales: Magnus: nhdjoseywales: one less russian. what's the problem?

1st step in the Nazi plan?  Yes, dehumanize your "enemy".

Since the Nazi's lost and the russians are still a world power I'm not sure that's the plan to go with....


And yet, here you are.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnus: dothemath: Why are we trying so hard to prolong the lives of idiots?

Lets just say a quiet word of thanks when they remove themselves quietly with no property damage and without having to pay for years of incarceration or medical bills.

Yes, let's exterminate homeless people desperately trying to survive.  I also hear he was dressed very sexy, so he was asking for it.


I saw no mention of this dummy being mentally ill or otherwise impaired.

The homeless can be medicated or hospitalized, thats called "treatment". Theres no fix for just being a moron.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin was rubbing one out on Satan's back using Rasputin's severed hand on this one
 
dascott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the vodka's okay.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the "sad" tag? Isn't this one of those examples of "He died doing what he loved"?
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnus: nhdjoseywales: Magnus: nhdjoseywales: one less russian. what's the problem?

1st step in the Nazi plan?  Yes, dehumanize your "enemy".

Since the Nazi's lost and the russians are still a world power I'm not sure that's the plan to go with....

And yet, here you are.


yup, and not giving a shiat what you think about it. Life's great like that aint it
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
потрошитель это гангстер
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: Do most people even know what this reference is still?


We're all a bunch of olds here so....yes.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dascott: I hope the vodka's okay.


Laying comatose and drowning in his own vomit?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: dascott: I hope the vodka's okay.

Laying comatose and drowning in his own vomit?


Oops, clicked wrong comment. I was responding to the "Doing what he loved" comment.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Why are we trying so hard to prolong the lives of idiots?

Lets just say a quiet word of thanks when they remove themselves quietly with no property damage and without having to pay for years of incarceration or medical bills.


We kinda agree sorta about this one thing. It's cute. 😁
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Ensign Authorization code: nine-five-wictor-wictor-two!"

"Bottoms up, comrade."
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: dothemath: Why are we trying so hard to prolong the lives of idiots?

Lets just say a quiet word of thanks when they remove themselves quietly with no property damage and without having to pay for years of incarceration or medical bills.

We kinda agree sorta about this one thing. It's cute. 😁


I took off my glasses and you realized I was hot all along.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrosine: dothemath: nhdjoseywales: one less russian. what's the problem?

[i.kym-cdn.com image 850x478]

The stupidest moment in the entire COD franchise.


I thought it was cool.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does one just black out and not even know their not going to wake up or do they die vomiting ? (When drinking 1.75 of vodka)
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: So does one just black out and not even know their not going to wake up or do they die vomiting ? (When drinking 1.75 of vodka)


pass out on their back, vomit into their mouth and drown in it
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nhdjoseywales: waxbeans: So does one just black out and not even know their not going to wake up or do they die vomiting ? (When drinking 1.75 of vodka)

pass out on their back, vomit into their mouth and drown in it


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wait...you can earn money doing that?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I guess he's not a programmer or developer or the manger of them.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dothemath: waxbeans: dothemath: Why are we trying so hard to prolong the lives of idiots?

Lets just say a quiet word of thanks when they remove themselves quietly with no property damage and without having to pay for years of incarceration or medical bills.

We kinda agree sorta about this one thing. It's cute. 😁

I took off my glasses and you realized I was hot all along.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Merltech: Isn't that considered lightweight in Russian standards?


That wouldn't make it to Bonus Hockey.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: Theres no fix for just being a moron.


I guess that you're pretty upset about that?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In Soviet Russia, vodak consume you.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wow.... So many edgelords in here this morning. What is it a MLP convention or something??

If any of you illiterate manchildren actually read the article the due was encouraged both by the people watching the stream and by a KNOW SOCIOPATH whose whole YT career was Russia's version of Logan Paul IE (paying homeless people to do inhuman things at their expense AKA Exploiting the vulnerable).

Yea, some old dude drank his dumb ass to death. But he didn't do it for his own purpose or accidently. This was death by internet. It's the EXACT same thing as people committing suicide because of cyber bulling and only degrees away from Red Rooms.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What watching a "thrash stream" may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

special20: dothemath: Theres no fix for just being a moron.

I guess that you're pretty upset about that?


Yes, it would make your mom so much easier to be around. I mean we can only spend so much of the day engaging in experimental, borderline illegal, anal sexual activity.

We never talk anymore.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He died from being unable to squat like true Slav, it wasn't the vodka. Heels touch ground always
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hold my brown bear while I drink this...
 
apathy2673
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Still alive. USA! USA! USA!
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nhdjoseywales: waxbeans: So does one just black out and not even know their not going to wake up or do they die vomiting ? (When drinking 1.75 of vodka)

pass out on their back, vomit into their mouth and drown in it


Ooooooo yeah. The Hendrix.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

styckx: Do most people even know what this reference is still?


I do, but I haven't heard it referenced in a least a decade, probanly more.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

aungen: dothemath: waxbeans: dothemath: Why are we trying so hard to prolong the lives of idiots?

Lets just say a quiet word of thanks when they remove themselves quietly with no property damage and without having to pay for years of incarceration or medical bills.

We kinda agree sorta about this one thing. It's cute. 😁

I took off my glasses and you realized I was hot all along.

[Fark user image image 320x180]


😆
 
vsavatar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What was his Fark handle?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: Wow.... So many edgelords in here this morning. What is it a MLP convention or something??

If any of you illiterate manchildren actually read the article the due was encouraged both by the people watching the stream and by a KNOW SOCIOPATH whose whole YT career was Russia's version of Logan Paul IE (paying homeless people to do inhuman things at their expense AKA Exploiting the vulnerable).

Yea, some old dude drank his dumb ass to death. But he didn't do it for his own purpose or accidently. This was death by internet. It's the EXACT same thing as people committing suicide because of cyber bulling and only degrees away from Red Rooms.


Bum fights isn't the same as making a girl cry and off her emo self.
Yes both are awful. But. you've made a lot of bad Life choices when you end up drinking 1.75  of booze and
it didn't start just the day you met the YouTube psychopath.

And I'm accused of being a bleeding heart liberal


And I also drink a case of beer a week if not more.


Kids being bullied are actual victims that didn't make a long road of choices that lead to being abused.

Come on. Man. Jesus Christ.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

styckx: Do most people even know what this reference is still?


This is Fark, where the average user age is 40 so yes. Here's the reference.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
approves
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.