(Metro)   The UK may be allowed to socialize again in March, but only with other Britons and who wants that   (metro.co.uk) divider line
14
•       •       •

phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby, with the greatest respect, you really must come for dinner sometime.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they all have bad teeth and awful cooking, right?!
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any Brit except those numbskulls from Kent [shudder]
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone ever want to leave the sunlit uplands of post-Brexit Britain?
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ulster loyalists?
 
goodncold
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The finest specimens of Brit culture used to show up in Amsterdam on the weekend.

I can see why the EU "played" hardball with Brexit.
 
Insain2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've recently realized that I've become a HERMIT/TROLL w/out any problems till this C-19 showed up........Not that theirs anything wrong w/that........not at t-a'll a bit wrong w/dat.......
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ok I'm out & back to watchin my movie fer now....Watchin Welcome to Hard TIMES!!!!

Filled w/drunks, killers & of course Whores!!!!
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

goodncold: The finest specimens of Brit culture used to show up in Amsterdam on the weekend.

I can see why the EU "played" hardball with Brexit.


We sure did! Got mugged last time I was in A'Dam!!!
 
pueblonative
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Depends, we talking soccer hooligans or the outsidexbox anchors?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Does it involve a watery tart throwing a sword?

clad in the purest shimmering samite
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who are the Britons?
 
suze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did they ever stop?
 
ruleslawyer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Who are the Britons?


How did this take so long?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sounds like Socialism.
 
