(We Are Green Bay)   Man with no criminal history says he "decided to try something new today, so I robbed a bank"   (wearegreenbay.com) divider line
20
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Way to fark your life, buddy. Nice move.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If he killed a man, he probably just get probation instead.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, that's where the money is kept.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Xengxai Yang!"
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The last time I tried something new, I ordered a Fresca.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Next week on the "Innovators", the Wang Dang Doodle or whatever his name was story.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Way to fark your life, buddy. Nice move.


I can't imagine being locked up from 21 to 35 years old.

Those are the golden years.
 
chewd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The last time I tried something new, I ordered a Fresca.


I hereby sentence you to 14 years of embarrassment.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was going to say Sealand, but, that's in the Channel.
 
semiotix
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's the spirit, buddy! Get out there and live your life!
 
thesharkman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who the heck puts this on their bucket list?
 
GRCooper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
On the bright side, now he gets to try something else new - prison
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You big dummy, if you want to rob people you OPEN a bank, not rob one!

/21 years old, 14 year prison sentence. Ruined his life for 10 grand.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The last time I tried something new, I ordered a Fresca.


Girlfriend asked if I wanted to try something new. I said sure. She says "how about pegging?" I say why not.
I thought pegging was like that thing in The Price is Right where you drop a disc down a sloped board and it bounces off a bunch of pegs to land in a random slot, and you win a prize depending on which slot it lands in.
Turns out it wasn't that.  Similar concept  except there is only one slot, it's more of a cylinder than a disc, and you don't really win.

We are trying something different tonight.  All I know is that it has something to do with steam and going to Cleveland.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thesharkman: Who the heck puts this on their bucket list?


And can you seriously make enough money from robbing a bank to get scarce for 20 years.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
C'mon who among us hasn't thought, "wait, what about a life of crime?"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: thesharkman: Who the heck puts this on their bucket list?

And can you seriously make enough money from robbing a bank to get scarce for 20 years.


Well I assume he planned to get away with it and not he recognized. A stupid plan, but nobody robs a bank hoping to get caught.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thesharkman: Who the heck puts this on their bucket list?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
