UK announces bars will reopen with their intended purpose and not require pretense
buravirgil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I lived in a coastal province of China during the pandemic. Outside of Wuhan and its closest cities, the advisory quarantine for the rest of the country was different from "lockdowns" to follow in western nations.

Enterprise that involved food distribution and retail outlets remained opened with masks, fever checks, and maximum capacity (altered for the virus) enforced.

Big (WalMart) or small (Mom & Pop stores) were kept open to avoid hoarding and panic. It was a huge risk, but the risk of panic and hoarding was worse.

ALL OTHER ENTERPRISE WAS STOPPED for about six weeks. The streets? Little to no traffic. People outside were on errands for food. Immediate families were advised to send out only one member of the family for food.

The first relaxation of this advisory were construction sites on which much of the labor was outside.

But the first "big" relaxation were hair salons. Exactly what is described in this article.

A Chinese model of incremental relaxation is being enacted, but not cited or credited. Why?
Because it's easier to rule "free" people when they're ignorant and uninformed.
 
Displayed 1 of 1 comments

