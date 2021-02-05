 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Want to get back at your ex for Valentine's Day? Maine animal shelter will place your ex's name in cats' litter boxes   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good kitty. Do that some more!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm submitting "Susan Collins" a few times.

/Seriously, Maine, what's wrong with you?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah. Nothing screams "I've moved on so ha" quite like paying money to show the world you are spending Valentine's Day thinking about them.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But that's her fetish.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'll chip in a Hamilton to shiat on someone I hate even more than my exes.

Fark user image
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: I'm submitting "Susan Collins" a few times.

/Seriously, Maine, what's wrong with you?


Can I give them a photograph of my boss? I'll pay extra.

Wait, I'll just go take a dump on it myself, and then give an animal shelter some money. That's more satisfying.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Fear the Clam: I'm submitting "Susan Collins" a few times.

/Seriously, Maine, what's wrong with you?

Can I give them a photograph of my boss? I'll pay extra.

Wait, I'll just go take a dump on it myself, and then give an animal shelter some money. That's more satisfying.


You want your boss staring at your a$$hole? Umm, okay.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't think it's possible to get more passive aggressive than this.
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Seems kind of petty.
 
fortheloveofgod
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Isn't putting your exe's name on something done easily enough at home?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Natalie Portmanteau: Fear the Clam: I'm submitting "Susan Collins" a few times.

/Seriously, Maine, what's wrong with you?

Can I give them a photograph of my boss? I'll pay extra.

Wait, I'll just go take a dump on it myself, and then give an animal shelter some money. That's more satisfying.

You want your boss staring at your a$$hole? Umm, okay.


Wait, can you see through photographs of yourself?

/that would make for a weird superpower...
 
