Here is a tale of two nurses, a mother and a daughter. One was a nurse during the Spanish Flu pandemic, the other is fighting this one
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They both are true heroes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Here is a tale of two nurses, a mother and a daughter..."

I'm listening...
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a related note, is anyone anywhere taking steps to determine if vaccinated people can carry and spread the virus? Having the vaccinated that feel healthy come in at regular intervals to be tested, maybe not just for the presence of the virus but also the actual viral load if they test positive and whatnot?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I saw this video on Pornhub.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woah!
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: On a related note, is anyone anywhere taking steps to determine if vaccinated people can carry and spread the virus? Having the vaccinated that feel healthy come in at regular intervals to be tested, maybe not just for the presence of the virus but also the actual viral load if they test positive and whatnot?


Yes, preliminary studies have shown that the Moderna mRNA vaccine does in fact block transmission. That means the Pfizer vaccine does as well since they share a similar method of action. As far as the other vaccines, it's likely but I don't believe there's been any studies on those yet. Overall there's VERY little reason to think that they won't, vaccines in general by marshalling the immune system keep viral  loads down to where you're unlikely to shed.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doing the math, if the daughter is 76 now and mom was 91 when she died in 1995...mom would have been about 41 years old when her daughter was born. Totally possible but in the 1940's that's something.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

robodog: Skeleton Man: On a related note, is anyone anywhere taking steps to determine if vaccinated people can carry and spread the virus? Having the vaccinated that feel healthy come in at regular intervals to be tested, maybe not just for the presence of the virus but also the actual viral load if they test positive and whatnot?

Yes, preliminary studies have shown that the Moderna mRNA vaccine does in fact block transmission. That means the Pfizer vaccine does as well since they share a similar method of action. As far as the other vaccines, it's likely but I don't believe there's been any studies on those yet. Overall there's VERY little reason to think that they won't, vaccines in general by marshalling the immune system keep viral  loads down to where you're unlikely to shed.


Sweet. Thanks!
 
anfrind
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"The Spanish flu was a Democrat hoax engineered by Woodrow Wilson to force America out of the Great War!"
-- Some Covidiot
 
