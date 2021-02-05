 Skip to content
 
(Kent Online)   Uk Pensioner books appointment for his Covid vaccine and is invited to a location somewhere in the North Sea. I am met with a vision of a clown holding a syringe in a re-purposed Krusty Burger   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The doctor is standing by.
Fark user imageView Full Size


In their defense, the vaccine does have to be kept cold.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
NHS North Sea standing by...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The average Dave Gorman is drowning.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We tried to tell you these are unmanned oil rigs.
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: NHS North Sea standing by...

[Fark user image 850x478]


You jest, but you're closer than you think. Those are Maunsell forts, specifically the Red Sands forts, and aren't a million miles away from the map in the article. I use to holiday every year on the Isle of Sheppey (The UK's Florida) and we could see them from the beach.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was the clown covered in orange face paint and going on and on and on about how high his IQ is?? If so, get out. Run for your life.

He won't help you. He'll let you die if he can work out any way to profit from it!!
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When I went to get the covid shot the directions took me to a seedy no-tell motel. I knock on the door and this really cute nurse opens the door. I'm kinda weirded out but, hey, cute nurse. So I go inside and she has me sit in the bed and then... she gets all flirty. So we commence with the sexytime 'cause I'm not going to look a gift nurse in the mouth. But then afterwards I'm trying to get her phone number but she's all business now and gives me a shot. I'm looking at her a feel all woozy but I figure I'm just falling in love. Next thing I know I'm waking up in a bathtub full of ice and one of my kidneys is gone. I freak out and scramble out of the tub and that's when I see the mirror. In her beautiful red lipstick she'd written, "WELCOME TO THE WORLD OF AIDS".
 
Slaxl
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is it just my settings or was the picture of that guys face bigger than the rest of the article?
 
morg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Slaxl: Is it just my settings or was the picture of that guys face bigger than the rest of the article?


No they do that sometimes. They ran a story about me once and the image of me they had on file took up 60% of the page.

But the story reporter is a friend of mine so I'm sure it was deliberate.
 
