(NJ.com)   Plowed snow traps woman in van for 5 days on Newark city street (w/pics)   (nj.com)
25
    More: Unlikely, New Jersey, Police, Snow, homeless woman, Shovel, Winter storm, van Thursday morning, city officials  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*laughs in Canadian*
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That address was incorrectly logged as 67 Lincoln Street by the public safety tele-communicator

Decades ago the government said we need to put a tracking device in every phone so computers will know where a 911 call comes from even if humans are not sure.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should have parked it down by the river
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd hate to be the guy tasked to clean up *that* van.
 
nytmare
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Same story, same location, but apparently she drove off and this article mistakenly took photos of the van that had been parked behind her.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mmm... plowed snow traps.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The van was trapped, not the woman.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Unlikely? Yeah she probably would have died from dehydration unless she got out to eat snow.
 
inelegy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Before she got trapped in the van, was she in the Pine Barrens trying to shoot a crafty Russian who just won't die?  Asking for some friends of ours.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah she wasn't trapped.  Snow wasn't even up to the bottom of the doors.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nice looking van!

Probably smells terrible in there.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Salmon: Nice looking van!

Probably smells terrible in there.


That is not her van.
 
nytmare
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Salmon: Nice looking van!

Probably smells terrible in there.


Wrong van. She's in a Honda minivan.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nytmare: Salmon: Nice looking van!

Probably smells terrible in there.

Wrong van. She's in a Honda minivan.


so even smellier!
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Plowed snow traps woman in van for 5 days on Newark city street"

Bruce Springsteen brainstorming song ideas after a meth binge.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm not sure "homeless" is the right word for the owner of the van in the picture.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did um...Did she try just opening the door?
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is this the follow-up to yesterday's "live in a van" story?
 
FarkQued
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I bet she was literally parked next to a snow emergency route sign.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The statement from the city said she called the Newark Police at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and told them she was unable to leave her van because it was stuck in the snow and gave an address of 67 Lincoln Park.
That address was incorrectly logged as 67 Lincoln Street by the public safety tele-communicator and when officers arrived, they were unable to find the navy blue minivan, and called her back but received no answer, according to the statement.

Public safety tele-communicator is a long title for "moron who doesn't know, that street, park, drive, and avenue are all different addresses."
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Hoo-wee! Did she bring her snow skis??"
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That reminds me, our local brewer makes a " snowplow porter ".
Gotta go get some.
 
enterprise213
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The correct van....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Por que tan serioso: Salmon: Nice looking van!

Probably smells terrible in there.

That is not her van.


So what was she doing living in it??


/joking
 
eKonk
‘’ less than a minute ago  

enterprise213: The correct van....

[Fark user image 850x477]


So, assuming the snow melted/compacted from where it was when the plows went by, I can assume pretty easily that the van was indeed unable to move under its own power. Also that the driver side doors (both the front and rear slider) couldn't open due to snow pack.  Maybe even the front passenger side door.  But the passenger side slider? The windows wouldn't go down?

Something smells off about this story....

Salmon: nytmare: Salmon: Nice looking van!

Probably smells terrible in there.

Wrong van. She's in a Honda minivan.

so even smellier!


Yep, that's it.
 
