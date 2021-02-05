 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRON 4)   If you're a rapper named Money Bags at least make sure it's real money   (kron4.com) divider line
13
    More: Amusing, Deception, traffic stop, Counterfeit, Fresno Police, Superdollar, Leo White, counterfeit money, FRESNO  
•       •       •

602 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2021 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TFA calls it counterfeit money, but it doesn't sound like he was charged over it so likely it's just shiatty prop-money.  but it still was worth a sensible chuckle.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why he didn't call himself Legal Tender Bags.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

His cousin Randy bailed him out.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why's it got to be real? Monopoly's Uncle Pennybags is famous for dealing in fake money and nobody gives him grief over it. What's more, it's all bills. He doesn't have any coinage at all.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$17?
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: Why's it got to be real? Monopoly's Uncle Pennybags is famous for dealing in fake money and nobody gives him grief over it. What's more, it's all bills. He doesn't have any coinage at all.


Coincidence that Pennybags is WHITE??
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: TFA calls it counterfeit money, but it doesn't sound like he was charged over it so likely it's just shiatty prop-money.  but it still was worth a sensible chuckle.


Prop money is pretty commonly used in a lot of different productions and rehearsal even if real money is eventually used.

Real money is difficult because it requires pickup, handling before the scene and then you have to worry about extras snatching it. Then it has to be collected and re-deposited. Too much damn work.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

These photos are mines, right? You posed to axe for permission
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...a man who they called a "wannabe rapper"...

oh, SNAP!
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Officers said they were checking the welfare of a child around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night when they spoke to a woman who may have been a victim."

He tried to pay the extras with it too, didn't he?
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: [Fark user image 599x654]
These photos are mines, right? You posed to axe for permission


I wonder if he'll hold up 1400 this time...
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
#JustFresnoThings
 
daffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If he wasn't spending it, what's the problem. It is not illegal to make a video.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.