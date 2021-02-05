 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Subby's first-born to the Farker who can find the entire video   (news.sky.com) divider line
bentheguard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here is a best-of video
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm a Democrat so I have to ask:  How tender is subby's first born?  Vealy?  Or all tough and walking aorund?  Hang on MTG is in my driveway.
 
phenn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I watched the 'best of' video this morning (^^) and cackled like a madwoman. I particularly loved the one guy asking to discipline another guy who hadn't attended any meetings in over 6 months. He went on to say, 'the fact that there were, indeed, no meetings is irrelevant'.

Farking priceless. Probably even better if you're a bit high.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
On HBO/HBO Max.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
English people swearing? No way.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
northernmanor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"How can you have any pudding if you don't eat your meat?"
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
OK then, let's just get this out of the way, now, shall we then....

Every British swear word has been officially ranked in order of offensiveness


https://www.indy100.com/news/british-​s​wear-words-ranked-ofcom-7340446

:D :D :D
 
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"The Aristocrats"
First born what?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And then, In Midsomer, the murders began.
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Harry Freakstorm: How tender is subby's first born?  Vealy?  Or all tough and walking aorund?


I have it on good authority that if tenderness is an issue, you can use them to make an excellent fricassee or ragout.  Simmered over medium heat in a rich sauce, the meat should tenderize up nicely, regardless.
 
