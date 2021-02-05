 Skip to content
 
(The US Sun)   'Collapsologists' now living entirely off the land by having no bills, no mortgage, and an endless supply of homegrown grub in case civilization crumbles because of the coronavirus pandemic   (the-sun.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're also prepared for the harsh reality of Brexit.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be curious to watch them defend that nicely functioning supply depot when all of society's governing laws and norms collapse. Or have they not reached that chapter in their "Collapsology" text book yet?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'll be curious to watch them defend that nicely functioning supply depot when all of society's governing laws and norms collapse. Or have they not reached that chapter in their "Collapsology" text book yet?


Preppers: I have all the guns! And food!
Everyone: Cool, a SuperWalmart on clearance.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live entirely off of the land.  The land provides Taco Bell.  Well, it does.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nice.  Well, I'm off to a high-end grocery store to buy a few centimeters of toro and shiso leaves for dinner tonight to go with the waygu in the freezer.
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, yes we get it, Rupert Murdock's booger vault. You want your work gerbils back. You want to see people stay on that treadmill so you're going to smear everybody who has decided to become self sufficient.

Because self sufficient people disconnect from you. They're happier and not in a constant state of panic. They spend their time raising their chickens and vegetables and they don't need to doom scroll. They have more time to work on their labours of love. They don't need you any more.


We can't have that now, can we, Rupert you greedy old raisin. Guess what.. we call them self sufficient off the grid communities,  not that negative moniker you've assigned to them.

What did you do, to talk Newt Gingrich to come up with an epithet.

Pass all the by laws you want to stop off the grid communities like they did in Nova Scotia. We are going this way despite yourselves, you horse and buggy salesmen..

Off the grid people are happier with  less. Be used to it, consumerism had a pretty good run for the last 150 years but it's unsustainable. You cannot sustain an economy based on 70% consumerism. The resulting  trash is choking the planet.

We're planning on going this way when we move. Studies have consistently shown that people are much happier getting off the treadmill, with consciously deciding to live with less.

We purged ourselves of an entire attic full of junk we didn't need. It is good to not live with clutter any more.

Maybe we're empty nesters but filling houses full of crap doesn't add one ounce of happiness in our lives.

Many other people are going off the grid and they're the most conscientious intelligent people we've met. They tend to be fellow atheists, socially liberal and fun to be around.

It's a far cry from the Ted Kazinsky of the 90s,

Sorry Rupert, you have egg on your face from all those organically grown chickens.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
those are some nice clothes, boots and shoes they made for themselves.

One question, where did they get the resources together to live off the land?  Did they have jobs in 'normal' society where they acquired some money to then fund this excursion?

If EVERYONE adopts this lifestyle, is it sustainable?  Or will some people have to start to specialize in making shoes to trade with the person who makes the guns who trades with the person who cuts lumber?  Next we will need a currency, then a bank, maybe a common place to trade goods and dagnabbit, it is starting again isn't it?
 
Andric [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, it's kind of nice to see some preppers who aren't Y'all Qaeda types. These people seem nice enough. I didn't see anyone ranting about their gun stockpile while visibly and just barely avoiding touching themselves.

Can we not call this sort of thing an "-ology," though?

Ok, maybe "pathology" is relevant.
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't avoid property tax
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Andric: You know, it's kind of nice to see some preppers who aren't Y'all Qaeda types. These people seem nice enough. I didn't see anyone ranting about their gun stockpile while visibly and just barely avoiding touching themselves.

Can we not call this sort of thing an "-ology," though?

Ok, maybe "pathology" is relevant.


Yeah, I don't get the hate for these folks.  They are a little more prepared for an emergency than I would ever worry about, but it's certainly not hurting anyone.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's killing me that I can't find the exact quote right now but George Trow said it best (I'm paraphrasing): a man who leaves the big city to live in the country can be said to save himself stress and to gain physical and mental health. Likewise, it can be said that same man has become a hermit, and has willingly removed himself from having a share in the important matters of his time.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I live entirely off of the land.  The land provides Taco Bell.  Well, it does.


We are all solar powered sex machines.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they'll be in for a big surprise if the world around them collapses and they're no longer able to safely preen, when nobody around them is obeying any laws.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Astorix: Pass all the by laws you want to stop off the grid communities like they did in Nova Scotia. We are going this way despite yourselves, you horse and buggy salesmen..


You can go off the grid in Nova Scotia, it's not straight forward. You can't get mortgage insurance and you have to have enough reliable electricity to run smoke detectors.. that's actually a Canada wide regulation. I know HRM requires a meter, but it doesn't actually have to be hooked up to anything. I have a woodlot in the rural parts of the province and there's no reason I can't build an off the grid house up there. (Other than the black flies and lack of running water on the property)

And, once you're on Crown Land, you can do whatever you want as long as you don't mind a forest warden burning it to the ground if they come across it.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cleek: they'll be in for a big surprise if the world around them collapses and they're no longer able to safely preen, when nobody around them is obeying any laws.


I think in a truly bad situation ala Fallout only the truly crafty or strong would initially make it, or the most extremely prepared (like a super wealthy prepper going well beyond the norm prior to the apocalypse). Once people resettled (if ever), then the more average types would start to survive better since they could rely on the harder and smarter work of others.
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why don't more people just live off the land?  Because we grew up doing that and it sucked.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Astorix: We purged ourselves of an entire attic full of junk we didn't need. It is good to not live with clutter any more.

Maybe we're empty nesters but filling houses full of crap doesn't add one ounce of happiness in our lives.


I'm just an ordinary bachelor, and I have been constantly purging.  I am currently unpacking my kitchen stuff that have sat in boxes since early 2020, and I tossed a lot of rusty items and filled a box with unnecessary stuff for donations.  Just because I have something doesn't mean I have to have that item.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
news.toyark.comView Full Size


Hi everybody, what's going on here?
 
cookiedough
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So. Hippies who bathe. Got it
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did it first. Did it better.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Thisbymaster: Why don't more people just live off the land?  Because we grew up doing that and it sucked.


These people are doing an amazing job living off the land. They appear to have unlimited gardens of finished lumber, double-paned windows, and industrial steel piping.
 
Beavz0r
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When they said living off the land, I initially opened this expecting boats.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: cleek: they'll be in for a big surprise if the world around them collapses and they're no longer able to safely preen, when nobody around them is obeying any laws.

I think in a truly bad situation ala Fallout only the truly crafty or strong would initially make it, or the most extremely prepared (like a super wealthy prepper going well beyond the norm prior to the apocalypse). Once people resettled (if ever), then the more average types would start to survive better since they could rely on the harder and smarter work of others.


Nah, early-on it would be all about organization. The survivors would be the ones that organized quickly. Someone has to occupy the warehouse stores and strip the Mormons and preppers of their hoardings. The biggest problem with preppers is their belief that 'they alone' will be prepared and will be able to make it through a true collapse. The key to surviving is immediate access to weapons, nearby allies (15-20, not your best friend), and a plan based upon knowledge of what is available nearby.

Wasting money buying property in rural areas is pointless. Having a deed doesn't matter after the collapse.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

madgonad: Bathtub Cynic: cleek: they'll be in for a big surprise if the world around them collapses and they're no longer able to safely preen, when nobody around them is obeying any laws.

I think in a truly bad situation ala Fallout only the truly crafty or strong would initially make it, or the most extremely prepared (like a super wealthy prepper going well beyond the norm prior to the apocalypse). Once people resettled (if ever), then the more average types would start to survive better since they could rely on the harder and smarter work of others.

Nah, early-on it would be all about organization. The survivors would be the ones that organized quickly. Someone has to occupy the warehouse stores and strip the Mormons and preppers of their hoardings. The biggest problem with preppers is their belief that 'they alone' will be prepared and will be able to make it through a true collapse. The key to surviving is immediate access to weapons, nearby allies (15-20, not your best friend), and a plan based upon knowledge of what is available nearby.

Wasting money buying property in rural areas is pointless. Having a deed doesn't matter after the collapse.


You might need to rethink your plan to rob Mormons. They're already organized.
 
EVERYBODY PANIC
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Astorix: Yes, yes we get it, Rupert Murdock's booger vault. You want your work gerbils back. You want to see people stay on that treadmill so you're going to smear everybody who has decided to become self sufficient.

Because self sufficient people disconnect from you. They're happier and not in a constant state of panic. They spend their time raising their chickens and vegetables and they don't need to doom scroll. They have more time to work on their labours of love. They don't need you any more.


We can't have that now, can we, Rupert you greedy old raisin. Guess what.. we call them self sufficient off the grid communities,  not that negative moniker you've assigned to them.

What did you do, to talk Newt Gingrich to come up with an epithet.

Pass all the by laws you want to stop off the grid communities like they did in Nova Scotia. We are going this way despite yourselves, you horse and buggy salesmen..

Off the grid people are happier with  less. Be used to it, consumerism had a pretty good run for the last 150 years but it's unsustainable. You cannot sustain an economy based on 70% consumerism. The resulting  trash is choking the planet.

We're planning on going this way when we move. Studies have consistently shown that people are much happier getting off the treadmill, with consciously deciding to live with less.

We purged ourselves of an entire attic full of junk we didn't need. It is good to not live with clutter any more.

Maybe we're empty nesters but filling houses full of crap doesn't add one ounce of happiness in our lives.

Many other people are going off the grid and they're the most conscientious intelligent people we've met. They tend to be fellow atheists, socially liberal and fun to be around.

It's a far cry from the Ted Kazinsky of the 90s,

Sorry Rupert, you have egg on your face from all those organically grown chickens.


Couldn't state it plainer or better. My wifey and I moved from the suburban sprawl to the Blue Ridge Mountains three years ago. Two houses on five acres for only $40,000! No Mortgage, no neighbors, wild turkey family on the land, organic fruit trees and garden. All the amenities near us but none right near us. Perfect!

/Come on by! Need more like you.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheYeti: Yeah, I don't get the hate for these folks.  They are a little more prepared for an emergency than I would ever worry about, but it's certainly not hurting anyone.


This is the internet, the wonderful land of "stop liking what I don't like."  The only person that doesn't get criticized is Tom Hanks.
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EVERYBODY PANIC: Astorix: Yes, yes we get it, Rupert Murdock's booger vault. You want your work gerbils back. You want to see people stay on that treadmill so you're going to smear everybody who has decided to become self sufficient.

Because self sufficient people disconnect from you. They're happier and not in a constant state of panic. They spend their time raising their chickens and vegetables and they don't need to doom scroll. They have more time to work on their labours of love. They don't need you any more.


We can't have that now, can we, Rupert you greedy old raisin. Guess what.. we call them self sufficient off the grid communities,  not that negative moniker you've assigned to them.

What did you do, to talk Newt Gingrich to come up with an epithet.

Pass all the by laws you want to stop off the grid communities like they did in Nova Scotia. We are going this way despite yourselves, you horse and buggy salesmen..

Off the grid people are happier with  less. Be used to it, consumerism had a pretty good run for the last 150 years but it's unsustainable. You cannot sustain an economy based on 70% consumerism. The resulting  trash is choking the planet.

We're planning on going this way when we move. Studies have consistently shown that people are much happier getting off the treadmill, with consciously deciding to live with less.

We purged ourselves of an entire attic full of junk we didn't need. It is good to not live with clutter any more.

Maybe we're empty nesters but filling houses full of crap doesn't add one ounce of happiness in our lives.

Many other people are going off the grid and they're the most conscientious intelligent people we've met. They tend to be fellow atheists, socially liberal and fun to be around.

It's a far cry from the Ted Kazinsky of the 90s,

Sorry Rupert, you have egg on your face from all those organically grown chickens.

Couldn't state it plainer or better. My wifey and I moved from the suburban sprawl to the Blue Ridge Mountains three y ...


good for you. It's something we are looking at. We are looking at both tiny home builders, kits for converting a house into off the grid and storage container add ons for a studio and a place to grow our own food, Dope and mushrooms.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: madgonad: Bathtub Cynic: cleek: they'll be in for a big surprise if the world around them collapses and they're no longer able to safely preen, when nobody around them is obeying any laws.

I think in a truly bad situation ala Fallout only the truly crafty or strong would initially make it, or the most extremely prepared (like a super wealthy prepper going well beyond the norm prior to the apocalypse). Once people resettled (if ever), then the more average types would start to survive better since they could rely on the harder and smarter work of others.

Nah, early-on it would be all about organization. The survivors would be the ones that organized quickly. Someone has to occupy the warehouse stores and strip the Mormons and preppers of their hoardings. The biggest problem with preppers is their belief that 'they alone' will be prepared and will be able to make it through a true collapse. The key to surviving is immediate access to weapons, nearby allies (15-20, not your best friend), and a plan based upon knowledge of what is available nearby.

Wasting money buying property in rural areas is pointless. Having a deed doesn't matter after the collapse.

You might need to rethink your plan to rob Mormons. They're already organized.


Not really. They are entirely too family oriented - a behavior that will not be beneficial in the first few years after a collapse. They want to 'stay home' and ride it through.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: those are some nice clothes, boots and shoes they made for themselves.

One question, where did they get the resources together to live off the land?  Did they have jobs in 'normal' society where they acquired some money to then fund this excursion?

If EVERYONE adopts this lifestyle, is it sustainable?  Or will some people have to start to specialize in making shoes to trade with the person who makes the guns who trades with the person who cuts lumber?  Next we will need a currency, then a bank, maybe a common place to trade goods and dagnabbit, it is starting again isn't it?


Society is like lice. Hard to kill once it gets established somewhere
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Health of the world, health of democracy...they might be the smartest people preparing.
 
EVERYBODY PANIC
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: TheYeti: Yeah, I don't get the hate for these folks.  They are a little more prepared for an emergency than I would ever worry about, but it's certainly not hurting anyone.

This is the internet, the wonderful land of "stop liking what I don't like."  The only person that doesn't get criticized is Tom Hanks.


Tom Hanks is a monster. News at 11.
 
phenn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't know. I think it's pretty impressive to be self-reliant. Whatever the reasons.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EVERYBODY PANIC: The Crepes of Wrath: TheYeti: Yeah, I don't get the hate for these folks.  They are a little more prepared for an emergency than I would ever worry about, but it's certainly not hurting anyone.

This is the internet, the wonderful land of "stop liking what I don't like."  The only person that doesn't get criticized is Tom Hanks.

Tom Hanks is a monster. News at 11.


Not an ordinary monster mind you, but an...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Astorix: Yes, yes we get it, Rupert Murdock's booger vault. You want your work gerbils back. You want to see people stay on that treadmill so you're going to smear everybody who has decided to become self sufficient.

Because self sufficient people disconnect from you. They're happier and not in a constant state of panic. They spend their time raising their chickens and vegetables and they don't need to doom scroll. They have more time to work on their labours of love. They don't need you any more.


We can't have that now, can we, Rupert you greedy old raisin. Guess what.. we call them self sufficient off the grid communities,  not that negative moniker you've assigned to them.

What did you do, to talk Newt Gingrich to come up with an epithet.

Pass all the by laws you want to stop off the grid communities like they did in Nova Scotia. We are going this way despite yourselves, you horse and buggy salesmen..

Off the grid people are happier with  less. Be used to it, consumerism had a pretty good run for the last 150 years but it's unsustainable. You cannot sustain an economy based on 70% consumerism. The resulting  trash is choking the planet.

We're planning on going this way when we move. Studies have consistently shown that people are much happier getting off the treadmill, with consciously deciding to live with less.

We purged ourselves of an entire attic full of junk we didn't need. It is good to not live with clutter any more.

Maybe we're empty nesters but filling houses full of crap doesn't add one ounce of happiness in our lives.

Many other people are going off the grid and they're the most conscientious intelligent people we've met. They tend to be fellow atheists, socially liberal and fun to be around.

It's a far cry from the Ted Kazinsky of the 90s,

Sorry Rupert, you have egg on your face from all those organically grown chickens.


sent from your iPhone
 
bamph
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

madgonad: thealgorerhythm: madgonad: Bathtub Cynic: cleek: they'll be in for a big surprise if the world around them collapses and they're no longer able to safely preen, when nobody around them is obeying any laws.

I think in a truly bad situation ala Fallout only the truly crafty or strong would initially make it, or the most extremely prepared (like a super wealthy prepper going well beyond the norm prior to the apocalypse). Once people resettled (if ever), then the more average types would start to survive better since they could rely on the harder and smarter work of others.

Nah, early-on it would be all about organization. The survivors would be the ones that organized quickly. Someone has to occupy the warehouse stores and strip the Mormons and preppers of their hoardings. The biggest problem with preppers is their belief that 'they alone' will be prepared and will be able to make it through a true collapse. The key to surviving is immediate access to weapons, nearby allies (15-20, not your best friend), and a plan based upon knowledge of what is available nearby.

Wasting money buying property in rural areas is pointless. Having a deed doesn't matter after the collapse.

You might need to rethink your plan to rob Mormons. They're already organized.

Not really. They are entirely too family oriented - a behavior that will not be beneficial in the first few years after a collapse. They want to 'stay home' and ride it through.


Except those families tend to be rather large, compared to a standard American family, and they organize in communities with other like minded individuals.
 
