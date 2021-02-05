 Skip to content
 
(Trust.org)   Good news for those seeking relief from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic: the world now faces 4,000 variants of the virus   (news.trust.org) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://nextstrain.org/ncov/global

Every horizontal line shows a different variant. The vast majority of the mutations leading to those differences are clinically insignificant, and are only relevant for tracking how the virus is spreading.

Coronaviruses have a relatively low mutation rate for RNA viruses. You'd see much more genetic variation in influenza, but we've never had the motivation (or the technology until recently) to track it in this much detail.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's like a new, but shiattier, pokemon.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Viruses mutate. This is not surprising or, for the most part, scary.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
4000 but 3996 change nothing useful.

The only ones so far that are worse : South african strain, brazilian strain, californian strain and uk strain.

There might be a new one in mexico that is more dangerous and probably a few other ones somewhere we dont know about because the tracking of those is a joke.

Even in the US, theres like 1.3 million tests per week but only like 3000 strains are analysed. You think countries like india, mexico and dozens of others are doing better? Not a chance.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Great.  So now I gotta join another "group"?  Sold out to the ad men so I get emails targeted for "my convenience"?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: It's like a new, but shiattier, pokemon.


Gotta catch 'em all!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I feel like the plain bellied sneetch who hasn't yet gotten his star.
 
meathome
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: Nuclear Monk: It's like a new, but shiattier, pokemon.

Gotta catch 'em all!


N95 mask, I choose you!
 
