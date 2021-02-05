 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Patch)   35 years old. Tested negative 5 times for COVID. Still died from new COVID mutation. Uh oh   (patch.com) divider line
29
    More: Scary, Virus, Birmingham, Alabama, Influenza, United Kingdom, Genome, UK variant, Alfonzia Jackson, Artificial heart  
•       •       •

924 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2021 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone will be negative until they catch it.

Duh.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DoN't bEliEVe tHhe FeArmOnGEriNg, iT's JuST liKe tHe FlU!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He was coughing up blood clots,"

"So my day from that evening to the end of visitation hours was like taking the suction, suctioning out the blood clots, wiping his teeth off because they were, you know, bloody and then cleaning him up, then holding his hand and doing it all over again."

Ashley Jackson said doctors on Jan. 27 told her that her husband's lungs, liver and kidneys were recovering but his heart was still affected, and the doctors were considering a possible artificial heart transplant.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New strain?  You wouldnt be able to tell where I'm living.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stantz: Everyone will be negative until they catch it.

Duh.


Not me, I'm gonna be optimistic :-)
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Stantz: Everyone will be negative until they catch it.

Duh.

Not me, I'm gonna be optimistic :-)


There's a chance I've already had it, just didn't know at the time
 
indylaw
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: DoN't bEliEVe tHhe FeArmOnGEriNg, iT's JuST liKe tHe FlU!


Everyone has COVID, it's just like the plague in the Walking Dead! We're all going to die!
 
Tokin42
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: DoN't bEliEVe tHhe FeArmOnGEriNg, iT's JuST liKe tHe FlU


Blood clots can also be caused by the flu...
 
Slaxl
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Stantz: thealgorerhythm: Stantz: Everyone will be negative until they catch it.

Duh.

Not me, I'm gonna be optimistic :-)

There's a chance I've already had it, just didn't know at the time


I have had it, and if I hadn't been tested I wouldn't have known. At the time I thought I was getting away lightly, but nearly 2 months later there's still an uneasy feeling at the top of my chest, hot like after an intense bout of coughing, but I never had any coughing.
Can't wait to find out what long lasting lingering effects i'll have to live with when all this is over.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tokin42: Smoking GNU: DoN't bEliEVe tHhe FeArmOnGEriNg, iT's JuST liKe tHe FlU

Blood clots can also be caused by the flu...


bLooD ClOtS cAn aLsO bE cAUsEd bY tHE fLu...

ftfy
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

indylaw: Smoking GNU: DoN't bEliEVe tHhe FeArmOnGEriNg, iT's JuST liKe tHe FlU!

Everyone has COVID, it's just like the plague in the Walking Dead! We're all going to die!


Mathematically speaking, we are still all on track to get it.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There is a major issue with the ones giving the test not performing said test correctly. When the wife myself and 9 year old grandson became sick we went to get tested. The first place we went to did the rapid test. We all tested. Wife and grandson were positive. I was negative. Which is strange because I was the sickest and I am the one who brought it home from my work at a school. So we went to another testing facility. Me and the grandson came up positive and the wife was negative. My daughter in law who has a job that has required her to be tested 5 times in 3 mos was negative each time. She donated blood..has the antibodies.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Tokin42: Smoking GNU: DoN't bEliEVe tHhe FeArmOnGEriNg, iT's JuST liKe tHe FlU

Blood clots can also be caused by the flu...

bLooD ClOtS cAn aLsO bE cAUsEd bY tHE fLu...

ftfy


Hey, if you want to panic over something we've known for decades I'm not going to stop you.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is a dream come true for some of our farkers who are now silent about population control .
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tokin42: Smoking GNU: DoN't bEliEVe tHhe FeArmOnGEriNg, iT's JuST liKe tHe FlU

Blood clots can also be caused by the flu...


abd heart attacks xan be caused by jumping into icy cold water.

both facts seem equally relevant to this article.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There's gotta be one in every thread.  Still, after hundreds of thousands are dead, there's still always at least one of the f*ckers.
 
marsoft
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Slaxl: Stantz: thealgorerhythm: Stantz: Everyone will be negative until they catch it.

Duh.

Not me, I'm gonna be optimistic :-)

There's a chance I've already had it, just didn't know at the time

I have had it, and if I hadn't been tested I wouldn't have known. At the time I thought I was getting away lightly, but nearly 2 months later there's still an uneasy feeling at the top of my chest, hot like after an intense bout of coughing, but I never had any coughing.
Can't wait to find out what long lasting lingering effects i'll have to live with when all this is over.


That is a common lingering impact of covid.  The therapy for it is breathing exercises singers use.  Breath from the bottom not the top of the lungs.
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
PCR test is the way to go. Not foolproof, but a lot more accurate than the rapid test in my experience. I popped positive last month along with some weird symptoms. I'm out of quarantine but still don't go out any more than I have to. I think the worst for me was loss of taste and smell. Smell is important when you have a gas stove. I can't even smell smoke when I open the wood stove, just breathe it right in. Last night I was cooking a microwave dinner and noticed it smelled a little like Stouffer's lasagna. Then I freaked. I could smell it!!! Just a little, but it's trying to come back.
 
rcduhe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tokin42: Smoking GNU: DoN't bEliEVe tHhe FeArmOnGEriNg, iT's JuST liKe tHe FlU

Blood clots can also be caused by the flu...


The flu does not cause "blood clots" like COVID does.  The article mentions he was "coughing up blood clots", which, in general, has nothing to do with pulmonary emboli, which is a serious complication of COVID.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lolmao500: "He was coughing up blood clots,"

"So my day from that evening to the end of visitation hours was like taking the suction, suctioning out the blood clots, wiping his teeth off because they were, you know, bloody and then cleaning him up, then holding his hand and doing it all over again."

Ashley Jackson said doctors on Jan. 27 told her that her husband's lungs, liver and kidneys were recovering but his heart was still affected, and the doctors were considering a possible artificial heart transplant.

[Fark user image image 576x343]


What, is Covid now looking to one-up Ebola?!
What the heck.

/got jabbed today
//Chinese (Sinopharm)
///honestly thinking of investing in WFH product companies
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Slaxl: Stantz: thealgorerhythm: Stantz: Everyone will be negative until they catch it.

Duh.

Not me, I'm gonna be optimistic :-)

There's a chance I've already had it, just didn't know at the time

I have had it, and if I hadn't been tested I wouldn't have known. At the time I thought I was getting away lightly, but nearly 2 months later there's still an uneasy feeling at the top of my chest, hot like after an intense bout of coughing, but I never had any coughing.
Can't wait to find out what long lasting lingering effects i'll have to live with when all this is over.


Friend has had it for over 21 days now. Still coughing, recently finished a an antibiotic course as well. Again, still coughing.
I told him to go get an x-ray.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Every time I read that someone has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses, it pisses me off.
We're supposed to be a first world nation, and our citizens have to virtually beg for money to pay for medical expenses.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: lolmao500: "He was coughing up blood clots,"

"So my day from that evening to the end of visitation hours was like taking the suction, suctioning out the blood clots, wiping his teeth off because they were, you know, bloody and then cleaning him up, then holding his hand and doing it all over again."

Ashley Jackson said doctors on Jan. 27 told her that her husband's lungs, liver and kidneys were recovering but his heart was still affected, and the doctors were considering a possible artificial heart transplant.

[Fark user image image 576x343]

What, is Covid now looking to one-up Ebola?!
What the heck.

/got jabbed today
//Chinese (Sinopharm)
///honestly thinking of investing in WFH product companies


there was an article on fark about a week ago about a doctor in the US remarking about how the long-haul sufferers of covid had after-effects strikingly similar to that of people who had Ebola and ''survived''.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Every time I read that someone has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses, it pisses me off.
We're supposed to be a first world nation, and our citizens have to virtually beg for money to pay for medical expenses.


For my new job, I'm pricing policies on the exchange because the one offered by the company is insultingly bad.  All I can think about is how this is the only Western nation where we have to consider this crap.  At all.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's also a pretty good sign that the company sucks.
 
alitaki
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I picked the wrong time to start watching the new The Stand miniseries. :/
 
Cythraul
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Tokin42: Smoking GNU: DoN't bEliEVe tHhe FeArmOnGEriNg, iT's JuST liKe tHe FlU

Blood clots can also be caused by the flu...

bLooD ClOtS cAn aLsO bE cAUsEd bY tHE fLu...

ftfy


Why are people typing like this?  I missed the most recent issues of Up To Date: Pop Culture Monthly.

It reminds me of how us cool 'hax0rs' in the 90's used to type on our super cool pirated software BBS's.

Anyone fancy a round of Trade Wars?
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: There is a major issue with the ones giving the test not performing said test correctly. When the wife myself and 9 year old grandson became sick we went to get tested. The first place we went to did the rapid test. We all tested. Wife and grandson were positive. I was negative. Which is strange because I was the sickest and I am the one who brought it home from my work at a school. So we went to another testing facility. Me and the grandson came up positive and the wife was negative. My daughter in law who has a job that has required her to be tested 5 times in 3 mos was negative each time. She donated blood..has the antibodies.


With RT-PCR tests of nasopharyngeal swabs, one study reported "The false negative rate is high, about 30%, which can mainly be explained by an incorrect execution of the technique [which] may increase the false negative rate and decrease the test's sensitivity." [abstract]  Anal swabs, used in certain cases, are said by Chinese officials to be more accurate, which may be due to higher rates of correct execution, though they also show prolonged positive results after a person apparently recovers. [letter]
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cythraul: Giant Clown Shoe: Tokin42: Smoking GNU: DoN't bEliEVe tHhe FeArmOnGEriNg, iT's JuST liKe tHe FlU

Blood clots can also be caused by the flu...

bLooD ClOtS cAn aLsO bE cAUsEd bY tHE fLu...

ftfy

Why are people typing like this?  I missed the most recent issues of Up To Date: Pop Culture Monthly.

It reminds me of how us cool 'hax0rs' in the 90's used to type on our super cool pirated software BBS's.

Anyone fancy a round of Trade Wars?


It's an older meme, comes from and adapted from Spongebob, it's meant to mock what is being typed
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.