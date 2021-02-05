 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(11 Alive)   Firefighters save the oldest pit-cooked barbecue restaurant in Butts County, Georgia. Hehe barbecue butts   (11alive.com) divider line
3
    More: Cool, Butts County, Georgia, Samuel Butts, According to Jim, Butts County Fire Department, 2000 albums, Jackson, Georgia, Fresh Air Barbecue, continuous operation  
•       •       •

43 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2021 at 4:30 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"9-1-1, what's your emergency?"
"The barbeque pit is on fire!"
"Right. But what's your emergency?"

/Who's the Butts sheriff?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I barbecued my pits once.   I knew that spicy deodorant was wrong, but I just couldn't help myself.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I could go for some burnt ends.

Dammit. Now I need to go buy a brisket. Too bad there is no super bowl party to support.

/the secret is to bbq on Saturday so that you too can enjoy the food on sunday
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.