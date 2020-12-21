 Skip to content
(CNN)   Sergey Maximishin, the doctor who saved the life of ⁦Alexey Navalny, has ⁩ suddenly died at the age of 55. Yeah, "Suddenly"   (cnn.com) divider line
    Russia, Medicine, Vladimir Putin, CNN-Bellingcat investigation, Poison, Leonid Volkov, Alexey Navalny  
posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2021 at 7:30 AM



Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He knew too much. No, seriously.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am so glad we don't have a president that plays footsie with their leader anymore.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fell down an elevator shaft onto some bullets?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Navalny was initially admitted to the acute poisoning unit of Omsk emergency hospital No. 1 on August 20, after falling illfrom exposure to military-grade Novichok on a plane heading from Siberia to Moscow.

Woah up there. This implies there is substandard grade Novichok available for commercial, recreational use etc.
 
bisi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
To be fair, judging from his appearance I would say the chance of this actually being a heart attack are 50/50.

Also, aren't all heart attacks sudden? It's not like you make an appointment...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Inb4 bootlicker
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I am so glad we don't have a president that plays footsie with their leader anymore.


I'm frikkin' amazed that Biden was capable of denouncing the Trump-Putin partnership that the game is over while still managing to get a nuclear arms treaty done. And it's month one
 
NINEv2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Fell down an elevator shaft onto some bullets?


After his morning polonium tea.

/the male lifespan in Russia is comically low though
//like 65
 
johnny queso
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
putin needs to be put back at the kids table with the other tinpot dictators.
obamaglaringdownatputin.jpeg

/the adult table is allclad or cast iron only.
 
suze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have a list for Pooty if he's interested. His name is on it, too.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
physician, heal thyself
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Too quick for the ole Polonium spiced tea...

I'm going with some GRU agent gave him a lethal dose of something from the medicine cabinet, ideally that looks like a heart attack.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This Putin guy means business.  This confirms the suspicions I had when he blew up those apartments near Chechnya in '99.
 
zez
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm amazed he didn't suddenly fall out of a window
 
IamTomJoad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wonder if the Russians use the popular saw we like to use?

"They say he died from polonium tea....but he had heart disease and they just say it's the tea for media sensation"
 
Unmatched Brutality
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They better test his undies!
 
Smidge204
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

berylman: Navalny was initially admitted to the acute poisoning unit of Omsk emergency hospital No. 1 on August 20, after falling illfrom exposure to military-grade Novichok on a plane heading from Siberia to Moscow.

Woah up there. This implies there is substandard grade Novichok available for commercial, recreational use etc.


Oh please, everyone knows there's nothing special about "mil-spec" products and materials other than the inflated price. It's pure marketing.
=Smidge=
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Smidge204: Oh please, everyone knows there's nothing special about "mil-spec" products and materials other than the inflated price. It's pure marketing. =Smidge=


Oh I know, just pointing out the absurdity
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It was an overdose.  Investigators found a perscription written for him that clearly states "Take two bullets to the skull and call for followup"  There were clearly four bullets in his skull.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Clint Watts: 'Follow the trail of dead Russians'
Youtube PNXIEdS6Sc8
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Killing opponents seems to be in the Russian DNA....... Read up on Ivan the the Terrible.... He makes Pootie Poot look like a total amateur....... However, no one is in Stalin's league........ No one really has a definitive number of dead attributed to him...... 60-80 million estimated.....
 
