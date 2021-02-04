 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Uncrowded California town will pay you $100 to make it crowded   (cnn.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, Visit Santa Maria Valley, Santa Barbara County, California, Santa Maria Valley, Credit card, Santa Barbara, Call option, Santa Claus, small town  
•       •       •

476 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 05 Feb 2021 at 2:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's not much to do or see there it tbh there are much much worse places in California.

Fresno
Bakersfield
Stockton
Bakersfield
Modesto
Bakersfield
Victor Valley
Bakersfield
Lancaster
Bakersfield
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Santa Maria Tri-tip, has to count for something.
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been there. Left that.
 
cSquids [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Santa Maria is the hope of tri-tip cooked over red oak served with piquinto beans, salsa and garlic bread.   Probably some decent wineries in the area too, but those aren't exactly rare in California.
 
mirthfather [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay in Santa Maria, visit San Luis Obispo

Then there's Pismo Beach and all the clams you can('t) eat.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a misleading headline.  It should read "$100 of free booze if you stay for two nights!"

The payment comes in the form of a voucher that can be used at any of the town's wineries, breweries or restaurants.
 
mirthfather [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: There's not much to do or see there it tbh there are much much worse places in California.

Fresno
Bakersfield
Stockton
Bakersfield
Modesto
Bakersfield
Victor Valley
Bakersfield
Lancaster
Bakersfield


I get the impression you don't like the San Joaquin Valley. Other than the oppressive heat, choking dust, gritty sand, stench of oil, and violent gangs, what's there not to like?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So they're spending taxpayer money to encourage people to do things that you absolutely should not be doing during a pandemic (non-essential travel, staying in buildings with strangers, and eating/drinking with strangers). That's a brilliant strategy, if you're on team Covid.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Has everybody been given their vaccine?  If the whole state isn't fully vaccinated (excepting the groups who cannot be), the New some better lock down Santa maria valley.  If they won't lock down willingly, the Newsome better send in the national guard to lock them the fark down by force.  Also he should call in an air strike on the French laundry.  I hear it is popular with lockdown breaking politicians.  Remove the temptation for the elites to break their own rules.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mirthfather: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: There's not much to do or see there it tbh there are much much worse places in California.

Fresno
Bakersfield
Stockton
Bakersfield
Modesto
Bakersfield
Victor Valley
Bakersfield
Lancaster
Bakersfield

I get the impression you don't like the San Joaquin Valley. Other than the oppressive heat, choking dust, gritty sand, stench of oil, and violent gangs, what's there not to like?


That area was considered nothing more than a giant cow pasture by the original settlers of European heritage. It wasn't until the railroad decided it was going to stop there that people actually wanted to live anywhere near Fresno.
 
CAPTIAN SLAPPY
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
mirthfather Other than the oppressive heat, choking dust, gritty sand, stench of oil, and violent gangs, what's there not to like?
Flies. Waves upon waves of flies
 
Krieghund
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Santa Maria is a bit of meh wedged between a lot of much nicer places to visit.

I've had great vacations at Jalama Beach, Solvang, Santa Barbara, Morro Bay, Montana del Oro, Cachuma Lake, and even San Luis Obispo.  And all are about an hour outside Santa Maria.

But I have zero interest in actually staying in Santa Maria.
 
L33t Squirrel [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mirthfather: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: There's not much to do or see there it tbh there are much much worse places in California.

Fresno
Bakersfield
Stockton
Bakersfield
Modesto
Bakersfield
Victor Valley
Bakersfield
Lancaster
Bakersfield

I get the impression you don't like the San Joaquin Valley. Other than the oppressive heat, choking dust, gritty sand, stench of oil, and violent gangs, what's there not to like?


Hey now, it's got two things going for it:
I-5 and hwy 99, which will let you get the hell out of there very quickly!

/grew up in Stockton
//got the hell out of there, albeit not that quickly
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mirthfather: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: There's not much to do or see there it tbh there are much much worse places in California.

Fresno
Bakersfield
Stockton
Bakersfield
Modesto
Bakersfield
Victor Valley
Bakersfield
Lancaster
Bakersfield

I get the impression you don't like the San Joaquin Valley. Other than the oppressive heat, choking dust, gritty sand, stench of oil, and violent gangs, what's there not to like?


Valley fever?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I like Santa Maria.  It's a little sleepy and home to a lot of stodgy provincial old money families (old for California, anyway), and outside of town it's mostly agricultural with the same class divides you see in any other agricultural parts of the US.

San Luis Obispo, about an hour's drive North marks the southern end of one of the most scenic stretches of the Pacific Coast Highway, but Santa Maria is more picturesque imo; SLO is a college town and feels like it.  (Not to disparage the place, but have you ever gotten good table service at a restaurant in a college town??)

Things to do near Santa Maria:

- Vandenberg AFB is just south of town.  Polar orbiting satellites usually launch from here, many of them heavy boosters.  See here for a launch schedule, and here for how best to watch.  (Unfortunately, a lot of the heavy rockets are launching recon satellites, shrouded in secrecy, including launch windows up until the last minute.)

- Drive up the coast.  Honestly, it's better driving South so that you have a better view from the car, but if you're not stopping every few miles to get out and look, regardless of travel direction, you're not doing it right.  From here up to Carmel is one of the most scenic day drives you can take in the US.  Bring a good camera and lots of SIM free space.  And a picnic.

- Hearst Castle isn't far North, while you're on your way.  (But SLO is closer, if Hearst is your primary destination.)

- Tri-tip BBQ has been covered upthread, I see.  You can get authentic Tri-tip anywhere from Santa Barbara up to Monterey.

If you're driving the CA coast, I'd recommend using Santa Maria as a stopover in preference to SLO if only because it has a bit more local flavor... especially if they're incentivizing you like this now.
 
Psychofarkulator
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Krieghund: Santa Maria is a bit of meh wedged between a lot of much nicer places to visit.

I've had great vacations at Jalama Beach, Solvang, Santa Barbara, Morro Bay, Montana del Oro, Cachuma Lake, and even San Luis Obispo.  And all are about an hour outside Santa Maria.

But I have zero interest in actually staying in Santa Maria.


Having been born and raised there, this tracks perfectly. Moved away 11 years ago.

/would kill for a tri tip sandwich right now
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Krieghund: Santa Maria is a bit of meh wedged between a lot of much nicer places to visit.

I've had great vacations at Jalama Beach, Solvang, Santa Barbara, Morro Bay, Montana del Oro, Cachuma Lake, and even San Luis Obispo.  And all are about an hour outside Santa Maria.

But I have zero interest in actually staying in Santa Maria.


But is Jalama Burger still there? That place was always worth the drive from my families place in Lompoc
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.