(SanDiego UnionTribune)   Wallet lost 53 years ago in Antarctica is returned to its owner, who's happy that his assets are no longer frozen   (sandiegouniontribune.com) divider line
    McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Operation Deep Freeze, McMurdo Sound, Navy meteorologist Paul Grisham, Edmund Hillary  
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Thanks."
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Young dude looks a tiny bit like Drew Carey.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark would anyone need a wallet there in the first place?

I mean yeah, I can see someone needing a place to keep their passport and other important stuff, but there's no reason to ever have an actual wallet you carry around.

Did they open a Taco Bell there back then?
 
Corn_Fed [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Why the fark would anyone need a wallet there in the first place?

I mean yeah, I can see someone needing a place to keep their passport and other important stuff, but there's no reason to ever have an actual wallet you carry around.

Did they open a Taco Bell there back then?


Where else are you gonna keep the condoms?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That document that says Stereo Surface probably relates to KH5 spysat imaging, of glaciers. My dad used to work on some of that stuff. Pretty secret stuff back then to just be getting lost with wallets I would think.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Why the fark would anyone need a wallet there in the first place?

I mean yeah, I can see someone needing a place to keep their passport and other important stuff, but there's no reason to ever have an actual wallet you carry around.

Did they open a Taco Bell there back then?


to hold ration stubs, identification.

source: RTFA
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
must be nice to get the Pfister Barter card back.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: markie_farkie: Why the fark would anyone need a wallet there in the first place?

I mean yeah, I can see someone needing a place to keep their passport and other important stuff, but there's no reason to ever have an actual wallet you carry around.

Did they open a Taco Bell there back then?

to hold ration stubs, identification.

source: RTFA


Well thanks for ruining my uninformed rant, jerk! :-/
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cool story, subby!

So many of the oldsters hanging around have amazing stories to tell. I got to talking to the grumpy 96 year old woman down the street, the one all the neighbors hate because she's so cantankerous. I thought she was hilarious, and kept talking to her. I asked her if she remembered World War 2, and she casually mentioned "Ah yes, I was still in London back in those days, with the Navy. I worked on transmitting coded messages. After the war, in '49 they sent me to train in a place called Bletchley Park, but I bet you've never heard of it."

I said uh, yeah, I've definitely heard of it. I asked her if she ever met a man named Alan Turing. She said "No, he was gone long before I got there, but they talked about him..." she fixed me with and angry gaze "you know... what happened to him was WRONG!" I agreed with her. What happened to Turing was *very* wrong.

I hate to think of all the stories like that which are disappearing from the world each day. Subby, thanks for bringing us this one.
 
