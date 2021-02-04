 Skip to content
 
(WGME Portland)   Sometimes it's just not your day   (wgme.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Luckily, that patient was not hurt."

Then what the fark were they doing in a AMBERLAMPS?!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vudukungfu: "Luckily, that patient was not hurt."

Then what the fark were they doing in a AMBERLAMPS?!


Get out of my head or pay rent.
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad Day at the office compilation video - song: daniel powter
Youtube ZEMsDPBoxvw
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're having road problems, I feel bad for you son,
I got 99 problems, but a ditch ain't one!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The latest installment of final destination is shaping up good
 
Potter82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some days you're the pigeon and some days you're the statue.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Some days you're the pigeon and some days you're the statue.


🖤
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...your week, your month, your year?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And some days you win the lottery

comeupants.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily, that patient was not hurt.

Then why ... you farkers, I had a good one.
/runs away crying.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the problem with someone on the back if they don't know how to lean on turns..,
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Potter82: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Ah, leaving satisfied.
 
krafty420
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm from across the pond in Nova Scotia - seems per usual
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And some people... Well, it's just NEVER their day. About five or six years ago, there was a poster here on FARK, whose name I cannot remember, who made the observation: "Some people's sole purpose in life is to serve as a cautionary example for others."

I've never had cause to doubt the wisdom of that statement.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: And some people... Well, it's just NEVER their day. About five or six years ago, there was a poster here on FARK, whose name I cannot remember, who made the observation: "Some people's sole purpose in life is to serve as a cautionary example for others."

I've never had cause to doubt the wisdom of that statement.


You're looking for a Demotivational poster. I believe it's the one with the ship sinking.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Potter82: [Fark user image image 425x318]


This is why I'm here.

D'oh!
 
