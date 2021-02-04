 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mr. Ed)   "Her hands were covered in blood. She was hysterical and could barely talk," said [her] mother. "All I could get out of her was, 'They fell through the ice and I had to save them. I had to save them"   (mynbc5.com) divider line
8
    More: Repeat, Thought, Brookelynn Pruitt, Idea, Feeling, Mind, proud parent moment, common sense, GOOD IDEA  
•       •       •

283 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2021 at 1:53 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
FTA: "and I broke a path through instead of walking out and getting caught in a hole. I knew I had to break a path through to them so I had a clear way to swim them back, "

I don't know about you, but I never would have thought of that until it was too late.  And I don't think I'll forget it now.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I never realized ice could be so dusty...
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Sliding Carp: FTA: "and I broke a path through instead of walking out and getting caught in a hole. I knew I had to break a path through to them so I had a clear way to swim them back, "

I don't know about you, but I never would have thought of that until it was too late.  And I don't think I'll forget it now.


Only works if the ice is thin everywhere, if the ice is 6" thick you aren't breaking through it easily.

Great kid though, restores my faith in humanity a little bit.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Timmy?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ken S.: Sliding Carp: FTA: "and I broke a path through instead of walking out and getting caught in a hole. I knew I had to break a path through to them so I had a clear way to swim them back, "

I don't know about you, but I never would have thought of that until it was too late.  And I don't think I'll forget it now.

Only works if the ice is thin everywhere, if the ice is 6" thick you aren't breaking through it easily.

Great kid though, restores my faith in humanity a little bit.



What would make such a disparity? I'm sure it could be thicker near the edge where it's shallow, but if it's shallow you can stand up.
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From the pictures no where on that ice was particularly safe, you need about 4" of clear ice to support an adults weight.

Ice thickness can vary for a number of reasons, if one side of a pond is mostly in shade that could add a few inches to the thickness. If the pond is spring fed the ice above the spring may be thin because of warmer water below. If snow covers part of the ice the snow covered ice is insulated and will melt slower.

Not really applicable to a pond but any water that has a current can have thinner ice where the current is fastest.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Your horse wants steak.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ken S.: From the pictures no where on that ice was particularly safe, you need about 4" of clear ice to support an adults weight.

Ice thickness can vary for a number of reasons, if one side of a pond is mostly in shade that could add a few inches to the thickness. If the pond is spring fed the ice above the spring may be thin because of warmer water below. If snow covers part of the ice the snow covered ice is insulated and will melt slower.

Not really applicable to a pond but any water that has a current can have thinner ice where the current is fastest.


This has been a very warm winter, no way in heck should anyone be anywhere near a pond in Ohio. Lake Erie it's only 6% frozen FFS, it would be 60% by now in an average year.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.