(CBS News)   Government report reveals that parents are unknowingly exposing babies to heavy metals, leading to headbanging and hearing loss   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size


Rumor has it, he's still going.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The cadmium explains why babies never rest. It's causing them to keep going and going and going.
 
morg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well it's not like anyone would object to fully funding and empowering the FDA to action on this sort of thing.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

God help the taller one in the wind in Chicago right now. Would carry her away with those ears.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
These are "US manufacturers of baby food"? I wonder where the stuff is really made.

We never fed the kid any of that baby food from a jar. My wife knew how to make it from scratch because she grew up in China, and that's what we did. Mashing fresh veggies, fruits and grain, and adding them to his diet little by little. Then a little meat. You should have seen the look on his face when he was about 9 months old and he got something that had sugar in it. Of course, if he'd been eating jarred baby food, he'd have been eating sugar all his life.
 
Mock26
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bah. Too late. Shakes tiny fist at Wheatherkiss.

Babies ... Metal ... Must post BabyMetal.
Too late. Sigh.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Class action law suit in 3...2...1...

\no, claiming there is no set limit to the heavy metals for the product isn't going to fly as a defense
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Not metal.

Disgustingly marketed , manufactured dance group
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Helix - Heavy metal love
Youtube wHYYPvqT1qs
 
mrschwen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Just about all fruits and veggies contain trace amounts of heavy metals.

That babyfood also has trace amounts should come as no suprise.
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BAND-MAID / Thrill (スリル) (Official Music Video)
Youtube Uds7g3M-4lQ


The founder used to work in a maid cafe and later decided to start a band, hence the name and outfits. They are most definitely not a talent agency band. And they are far better than Babymetal.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The important thing is no one aborted any child that's the most important thing
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

It works too well because it is true, and is therefore unacceptably inconvenient
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We need to start them out on the lighter metals.

c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
FarkingChas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

1/2 true. The band and the music of the first 2 albums were 100% metal. The girls have never been metal. They are the kawaii part.

They created something that worked. So did Kiss and Metallica and Lady GaGa  and every boy band.
 
wantingout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But sodium fluoride still totally ok!
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One of the first band names that my youngest son knew was Motörhead. Hearing a 3 yo say 'play Motörhead' brought joy to my heart.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Are we still debating that?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Unless you go full hydroponic, there's heavy metals in your food. Apple trees concentrate arsenic to make sure the seeds pass through. Rice absorbs whatever it's grown in. Tomatoes, potatoes, egg-plants all bear a measurable amount of solanine.

The only answer is to eat beef. The animals filter out the major contaminants so you get a minimum exposure.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My wife is completely freaking out about this right now. It is kind of disturbing that there are no guidelines for limits on these toxins.

Anyone have a good resource for explaining that it's dangerous because of regular long-term exposure building up, and that one jar a day of rotating types of baby food for a few months won't permanently stunt our child?
 
mrschwen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unfortunately there isn't much info out there regarding the trace amounts in food.

The reality is that just about all produce contains heavy metals.
 
rfenster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don Henley would not approve.

But, I'll throw this out there just for grins:
Don Felder - Heavy Metal (Takin' a Ride) [Music Video]
Youtube afLpaFEl1qA
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not to mention that most are "organic" baby foods, but chemically, heavy metals are NOT organic.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sweet, a heavy metal thread!

Sabaton - 7734
Youtube -9Ls1jWX-TM
 
