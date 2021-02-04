 Skip to content
 
(AZ Family)   Extreme heat may make Phoenix unlivable by the end of the century say climate experts who've probably never been to Phoenix in the summer   (azfamily.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That city should not exist, it's a monument to mans arrogance!
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

EvilEgg: That city should not exist, it's a monument to mans arrogance!


Too true. And it's full of reactionaries, assholes, racists, nazis, bad cops and Republicans. And some beloved friends, and grandparents. The latter makes none of the former less true.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well. Good luck, you trump lickers
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This again?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was upset to learn that Roadrunners are not giant, blue and they most certainly do not go "bd bd bd bdddd meep meep"
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Summer in Phoenix can be brutal, but should we be concerned our extreme heat will become a bigger concern down the road?

You said concern twice.
 
Amoment
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They need more of those gigantic fans to send heat up north now. Or maybe mirrors for the sun's mighty heat. I might be wrong though.
 
Gig103
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you have air conditioning in summer, Phoenix is no less livable than Green Bay in winter when you have heat. At least the dry heat is more tolerable than Miami weather and "you don't shovel sunshine". I miss the Phoenix weather a lot now that I moved away. I hate the cold.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gig103: If you have air conditioning in summer, Phoenix is no less livable than Green Bay in winter when you have heat. At least the dry heat is more tolerable than Miami weather and "you don't shovel sunshine". I miss the Phoenix weather a lot now that I moved away. I hate the cold.


I can build a fire and put on more layers to stop the cold.

How will you stop the heat if your ac goes out?
 
mononymous
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: This again?


now, with this repeat, it's twice as unlivable.
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I said this about a decade ago to people I know who live there. They don't care. But at least they have solar PV on their roof. Oh. No they don't. But at least they drive hybrids and EVs. No. They don't. And they have a swimming pool. It is a travesty.

In the desert.

Goodbye aquifer.

People are going to keep living there, but it will become a moonscape. And you will find that a lot of people there are neck deep in denial. And, well, a  lot of the US southwest is headed the same direction. Denver was more or less unsustainable 30 years ago. There have been a few wet years, but the aquifers are draining.

The population pressure is ... astounding.... I am not sure of this, but I think more arid areas might wind up in better shape eventually simply because the human settlements are smaller there. I think Wyoming and New Mexico, for instance, are technically deserts, but they are not going to have the water catastrophe that SoCal, Phoenix and Denver are going to have.

Ugh.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lol that's assuming there will be enough water to sustain them.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"..... it's not going to snow."
So many deniers dont even understand the utter horror of those words. And yes, FAR too many
of them are in political office.
They probably imagine someone? will come to their rescue with a magic 2000 mile pipeline
of fresh clear water from.....?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm kind of torn on this one.  First, I have a reasonable grasp of physics and chemistry, so I understand what's in line for the future.  Second, I tend to be a natural problem solver so I'm compelled to think of a solution.

On the other side, phoenix is a pit and should have been abandoned long ago.  Second, I feel that people should always pay for their stupidity and people these days are stupid.  Third, I will have no direct descendants alive in 50 years, so I do not give a shiat what happens after that.  In fact, I've turned the corner and want to accelerate the death of humanity.  Maybe the next species that takes over will do better.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How does this compare to places in the middle east where people already do their best not to venture outside the bubble of climate control during daylight hours? Sure, the RV sunbirds who winter in Arizona are already on notice, but if people have the means and the desire to stay it seems like someone will come up with a way to make that happen, likely at a price too steep for all but the richest of the rich.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't blame us.

We've been living on the shores of the world's largest system of freshwater lakes watching all you leave in droves for the past 60 years while enjoying cheap real estate and water as far as the eye can see.

Don't worry. The Great Lakes rust belt will welcome you all back with open arms while you figure out how to dam the last drops of water in the Colorado river basin and pump the Ogallala dry.

Cry moar, sand people.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wanderlusting: ...while you figure out how to dam the last drops of water in the Colorado river basin...

We figured that out 50 years ago. In the meantime we've just been arguing over who gets it.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Wanderlusting: ...while you figure out how to dam the last drops of water in the Colorado river basin...

We figured that out 50 years ago. In the meantime we've just been arguing over who gets it.


I'm in SoCal and have faith the state will just buy the Columbia river and divert it south.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MurphyMurphy: Gig103: If you have air conditioning in summer, Phoenix is no less livable than Green Bay in winter when you have heat. At least the dry heat is more tolerable than Miami weather and "you don't shovel sunshine". I miss the Phoenix weather a lot now that I moved away. I hate the cold.

I can build a fire and put on more layers to stop the cold.

How will you stop the heat if your ac goes out?


Live underground
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dsmith42: [media-amazon.com image 320x500]


That is a very silly book cover.  And it's crackling with edgy style!

I'm not shutting on the book or the author, just the stupid cover.
 
