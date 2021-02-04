 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   The polar vortex is cold enough to freeze antifreeze   (cnn.com) divider line
24
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
What?
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
hellafunctional.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
AGW weather EXTREMES.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
After it snowed for 15 of the last 22 days, my week ahead looks pleasant...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least the soldiers won't be able to drink it.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TheHighlandHowler: [hellafunctional.com image 620x418]


Ah, not here:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Coldest I remember was Jan. 30th, 2019 when it hit -29F at the house.  And no, the anti-freeze in my car didn't turn solid.  Bloody click-bait news ....
 
daveinaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In the cold country, where I live, they have things called head bolt heaters. And yes, we do have electricity.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We've got a solid 6-8 hours of freezing weather coming up here

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mine never froze and I used 50/50 at less than 40 below
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks, Obama.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: Coldest I remember was Jan. 30th, 2019 when it hit -29F at the house.  And no, the anti-freeze in my car didn't turn solid.  Bloody click-bait news ....


I think it was 5-6 years ago Dayton was closing down the schools as the wind chill around the cities bottomed out in the -40's. That was the worst I've ever experienced.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: After it snowed for 15 of the last 22 days, my week ahead looks pleasant...

[Fark user image image 850x331]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just proves climate change is a hoax.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Dallas, I'm wearing shorts. Of course, being of Scottish descent I could be wearing shorts in deep snow.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My car still worked, but in 2019 when it was near -40 around Detroit, I blew a tire getting on the freeway just as I left work.  I was in jeans and tennis shoes.  A day after, my knees were white and scabby.  I think it was frost bite from from kneeling on the cold ground while putting on the spare.  I couldn't have been longer than 10 minutes.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I picked a perfect time to try to potty train a puppy. At least straight 10 days in MN all below 10° for highs. FML.

But, he's worth it...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daveinaz: In the cold country, where I live, they have things called head bolt heaters. And yes, we do have electricity.


Block heaters?
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to put the wheel spikes on the bicycle, finally.

I've never made it into February before without using them.  Interesting times.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: My car still worked, but in 2019 when it was near -40 around Detroit, I blew a tire getting on the freeway just as I left work.  I was in jeans and tennis shoes.  A day after, my knees were white and scabby.  I think it was frost bite from from kneeling on the cold ground while putting on the spare.  I couldn't have been longer than 10 minutes.


No it wasn't. Stop lying.

Wind chill != temperature
 
wantingout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
'May'..but won't. Just typical cnn figuring out new ways to be alarmist.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Uncle Chilly knew better than to go out in this weather.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Glorious Golden Ass: My car still worked, but in 2019 when it was near -40 around Detroit, I blew a tire getting on the freeway just as I left work.  I was in jeans and tennis shoes.  A day after, my knees were white and scabby.  I think it was frost bite from from kneeling on the cold ground while putting on the spare.  I couldn't have been longer than 10 minutes.

No it wasn't. Stop lying.

Wind chill != temperature


Correct, coldest air temp in Detroit in 2019 was -14F, certainly cold, but a far cry from -40. The coldest it's been there in living memory was -21F in 1984.

/Glad the Great Lakes moderate us somewhat, I've experience -20F once and I'm not sure how the crazy Canadians do it on a regular basis
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The anti-freeze in your radiator doesn't give a fark about the wind chill.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
CSB: Last year around this time I'd bought a bottle of vodak and left it in my car while at work when the temp got down to something like -20°F. When I got home and poured some into a glass with ice cubes I was really confused for a moment as to why the ice wasn't melting.

Was a real Wisconsin moment.
 
