(YouTube) Video Q: Ever wonder who to call if your 22 tonne excavator sinks up to its cab in mud? A: This guy   (youtube.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2021 at 12:17 AM



GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That was fascinating. Thank you, Subby!
 
Avatox [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
LetsDigg is one of the best, been watching his channel for years
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Well, there's the problem. She's in there pretty good."
I snorted.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nothing quite so satisfying as watching someone working a job that he is *really* good at. That was interesting and satisfying.

Thank you, Subby!
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That was cool, competence is very satisfying to watch.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My friend was building his house and had an excavator/operator working.  I was watching, beer in hand, fascinated by the calm competence.  The operator noticed and beckoned me, "Wanna try it?"

I did. He suggested that I place my beer within its reach and attempt to place a bucket tooth over it.  I did, surprising him.  He hit the joystick, crushing it.

"Hey, what are you, some kind of AA guy or something?"

"Yep."
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Huh, this showed up in my YT feed a couple weeks ago. I watched it at double speed.
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll have to watch it tomorrow. Thanks though.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hate it when I drive my heavy stuff into quicksand
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't listen to audio and skipped to about halfway. It took me a minute to figure out what the planks were all about, but I finally figured it out.

It was like a puzzle. Dig this down, build that up, put this wood over here then put it over there.

Cool stuff...that machine was an extension of his limbs.
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meh. The Highway Through Hell guys pull bigger stuff than that out every week, usually fifty miles deep in British Columbia forests.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I would like to see a wider view, with time-lapse.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dstanley: Huh, this showed up in my YT feed a couple weeks ago. I watched it at double speed.


Weird. It showed up on my YouTube feed also. As the icing on the cake, the thing was rented. And the renter apparently got added to some kind of "do not rent to" blacklist. After the last four years, it is a welcome change to see competence in action again.
 
