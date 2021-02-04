 Skip to content
 
(Canton Repository)   Stray cat savior: woman who makes and gives away feline shelters taught her grandkids to help her out. She said it helps teach them the importance of being compassionate to all living creatures. Welcome to Caturday   (cantonrep.com) divider line
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll explain why later...waiting for our computer wizards to sign in. and no, it is not me. it is a very computer dumb friend of mine...*very dumb*
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yeah, caturday!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

non-dated gremlin1 fetch
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hey folks! Here's news on Roxie the Semi-Feral*:

We had a foot of snow this week, and it was the heavy, wet kind of snow. It turned to rain here briefly. So it wasn't terribly cold, but it was cold and wet.  When we've had rain or really cold weather, or even fluffier snow (we got about 18" in a storm last month) she usually lays low until things calm down or warm up before coming by for breakfast.

But the morning after this storm I saw her out the window while it was still snowing and she was struggling through the snow the get to my patio and I had never seen a cat look so wet and miserable before in my life. I rushed to open the door and call her in and get some food ready for her. She hadn't been by to eat since the morning before because of the snow so she was wet, cold, and, hungry.**

This pic really doesn't do it justice. I mean her face was soaking wet and so sad.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But I got her fixed right up. She ate a bunch, groomed a bunch, and then slept on my couch for about 6 hours.

Fark user imageView Full Size


When she finally ambled off, she was dry, warm, and full. It was a good day.

* I've been calling her that lately, instead of Roxie the Feral, since I read somewhere that ferals won't look you in the eye, but semi-ferals will. She has made eye contact with me from the get-go, and doing the slow-blink-and-nod thing has been my secret sauce.

**Team Oxford Comma
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Let's go to CATURDAY!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

It would be interesting to know if there is someone else out there looking after her. I hope she decides to stay with you. :)
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Quick check in. I don't feel well today and am cooking up a headache as well, so I'm going to sit here and pout about not liking ANY of my nail polish right now, as that seems useful if not outright strategic. I may paint my nails repeatedly until I feel better. 

Also, I'm glad Roxie is more semi feral than feral and is doing OK despite the terrible weather. She's one of the people I am always quietly cheering for, cuz yay! Roxie! 💋❤
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Quick check in. I don't feel well today and am cooking up a headache as well, so I'm going to sit here and pout about not liking ANY of my nail polish right now, as that seems useful if not outright strategic. I may paint my nails repeatedly until I feel better.
Also, I'm glad Roxie is more semi feral than feral and is doing OK despite the terrible weather. She's one of the people I am always quietly cheering for, cuz yay! Roxie! 💋❤


Sounds like you need to go with something purple! Hope you feel better soon. ♥
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi gang.  May be scarce the next couple of days.  Lots of work and home related stuffs I need to do and little time to do it in.  One way or another I'll know what's what Furiday night.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
ARGH!!!
It's snowing AGAIN!!!
I'm still trying to clean up from the last one!!!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: ARGH!!!
It's snowing AGAIN!!!
I'm still trying to clean up from the last one!!!


from what I saw on the news there's a LOT more comin'
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Hi gang.  May be scarce the next couple of days.  Lots of work and home related stuffs I need to do and little time to do it in.  One way or another I'll know what's what Furiday night.


Okay....take care!
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: [i.imgur.com image 480x559]


I have to ask if there is a story behind the bell.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oh hai!
So I know we have some librarians and plenty of library lovers here-  there's a thread over in discussion tab with your favorite library memories:
https://www.fark.com/comments/1115322​5​/What-are-some-of-your-cherished-libra​ry-memories-Besides-what-hell-is-a-lib​rary
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We've been cat-less a year but are fostering one from the humane society. Her name is... we don't know actually. Definitely was somebody's pet, very friendly, loves laps, a real sweetie.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
fallinpets.comView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Hi gang.  May be scarce the next couple of days.  Lots of work and home related stuffs I need to do and little time to do it in.  One way or another I'll know what's what Furiday night.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: We've been cat-less a year but are fostering one from the humane society. Her name is... we don't know actually. Definitely was somebody's pet, very friendly, loves laps, a real sweetie.

[Fark user image 389x350]

[Fark user image 387x475]


Pretty!  She looks like a Tess to me.  :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: We've been cat-less a year but are fostering one from the humane society. Her name is... we don't know actually. Definitely was somebody's pet, very friendly, loves laps, a real sweetie.

[Fark user image 389x350]

[Fark user image 387x475]


Welcome to The Clowder, Sweet Lap Kitty!
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: We've been cat-less a year but are fostering one from the humane society. Her name is... we don't know actually. Definitely was somebody's pet, very friendly, loves laps, a real sweetie.

[Fark user image image 389x350]

[Fark user image image 387x475]


She's lovely!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ for the first time in many years, my welcome pic is not a .gif, but I could not resist this one ☺
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hey there. Hope all y'all are well. I will check in tomorrow, after my kidney CT scan. Stay safe.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: ...But I got her fixed right up. She ate a bunch, groomed a bunch, and then slept on my couch for about 6 hours.

When she finally ambled off, she was dry, warm, and full. It was a good day.


Yes, thanks to you it was :o)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
And for what it's worth, I've lived in this unit for 2 1/2 years now, have spent a lot of time looking out my window, and have seen all kinds of woodland creatures, from Roxie the Semi-Feral to my little gray fox buddies to deer and turkeys, and I just now saw a raccoon for the first time here. I was just wondering recently why I never see them.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The reason I like TF is that I can read Caturday before it's actually Caturday.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Quick check in. I don't feel well today and am cooking up a headache as well, so I'm going to sit here and pout about not liking ANY of my nail polish right now, as that seems useful if not outright strategic. I may paint my nails repeatedly until I feel better. 

Also, I'm glad Roxie is more semi feral than feral and is doing OK despite the terrible weather. She's one of the people I am always quietly cheering for, cuz yay! Roxie! 💋❤


{hugs}
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: ARGH!!!
It's snowing AGAIN!!!
I'm still trying to clean up from the last one!!!


Sounds like you need some feline assistance....

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ mine all melted, and I really don't want any more :o/
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

born_yesterday: lajimi: [i.imgur.com image 480x559]

I have to ask if there is a story behind the bell.


I don't really know, it isn't my picture.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Hey there. Hope all y'all are well. I will check in tomorrow, after my kidney CT scan. Stay safe.


Much better get please! See you when you get back
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

dickfreckle: The reason I like TF is that I can read Caturday before it's actually Caturday.


Saves a lot of time trying to catch up on Saturday morning!
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: And for what it's worth, I've lived in this unit for 2 1/2 years now, have spent a lot of time looking out my window, and have seen all kinds of woodland creatures, from Roxie the Semi-Feral to my little gray fox buddies to deer and turkeys, and I just now saw a raccoon for the first time here. I was just wondering recently why I never see them.


They're stealthy little buggers.
I recently saw some romping by the dumpsters as I was picking up curbside foods.  Thought the same thing about how I never see them...
 
