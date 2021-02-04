 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Is YouTube trying to memory hole insurrection evidence?   (forbes.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not viewable by the public ≠ deleted
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'd assume it's more likely to be part of their ongoing effort to avoid another feedback loop like The Year Of Flat Earth Theory Video Recommendations.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
YouTube sucks

Water is wet
 
The Cab Guy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At least this is still online (for now) - The attempted breach.

UNBELIEVABLE Footage | Trump Supporters Battle Cops Inside the Capitol
Youtube cJOgGsC0G9U
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
AvE is the only thing that makes Youtube viable.
 
tuxq
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Giving authority to do these things now, against something you dislike, just makes it easier to suppress any dissenting opinion--no matter the opinion. The punchline is when they censor anyone wanting to rock the boat.

Just because they like you today doesn't mean shiat won't fall apart. HOA's would be a great example.
 
HumanFly
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sounds like the lizard people have gotten to YouTube......
 
IDisME
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
demonized his entire account ??
 
Discordulator
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tuxq: Giving authority to do these things now, against something you dislike, just makes it easier to suppress any dissenting opinion--no matter the opinion. The punchline is when they censor anyone wanting to rock the boat.

Just because they like you today doesn't mean shiat won't fall apart. HOA's would be a great example.


Another example would be voting for Trump because of dislike for Hillary.
 
tuxq
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Discordulator: tuxq: Giving authority to do these things now, against something you dislike, just makes it easier to suppress any dissenting opinion--no matter the opinion. The punchline is when they censor anyone wanting to rock the boat.

Just because they like you today doesn't mean shiat won't fall apart. HOA's would be a great example.

Another example would be voting for Trump because of dislike for Hillary.


You voted for Biden out of dislike for Trump. You can't seriously say he was the best the dnc could muster. That's hilarious.
 
fehk [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: AvE is the only thing that makes Youtube viable.


AvE is amazing. Brilliant, funny guy. There's tons of great content on there though. This old Tony is just as good, though i inadvertently saw a face reveal he did so i like him a lot less now.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You'd think they'd leave as much footage of the insurrection up as possible, in the event that someone somewhere sees it, recognizes someone in the video, and calls in a tip to the FBI.

But that makes too much sense.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nothing is ever deleted from a database.

It's simply flagged as not shown.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
when youtube removes a video, it disables the ability for the original uploader to delete the video.
it sits there in their list of uploaded videos but they are unable to do anything but look at the fact that it is there and not able to be seen by anybody but who the backend mods at youtube allow.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tuxq: Discordulator: tuxq: Giving authority to do these things now, against something you dislike, just makes it easier to suppress any dissenting opinion--no matter the opinion. The punchline is when they censor anyone wanting to rock the boat.

Just because they like you today doesn't mean shiat won't fall apart. HOA's would be a great example.

Another example would be voting for Trump because of dislike for Hillary.

You voted for Biden out of dislike for Trump. You can't seriously say he was the best the dnc could muster. That's hilarious.


Whataboutism.

If I voted then there would be a case for election fraud. I'm Canadian.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

IDisME: demonized his entire account ??


Yup. Turned it into a big, flaming pterodactyl.

/ tech companies have that kind of power
 
