(WAOW Wausau)   Wisconsin State Senate Republicans to Wisconsin residents: DROP DEAD AND MASKLESS. Bonus: article mentions the Governor can just issue another mask mandate   (waow.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And he did just that. Rock on and shove it right down their throats, Governor.

/don't know when they will understand Trump isn't going to let them suck his dick
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wisconsin is a Red World state.  The GOP there, as in many places, intends to wreck the place, because the rich are best-positioned to take advantage of chaos.

They're not trying to help.  They're not trying to defend some partisan position.  They're starting fires to cover the looting.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I will never understand why masks are the hill they decided to die on.  Literally.  It helps no one.  It kills people.  Wearing a mask is pretty damn minimal.  And they've fought an all-out war for a year about it.  I don't get it.  It's such an incredibly stupid thing to fight over this hard.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

austerity101: I will never understand why masks are the hill they decided to die on.  Literally.  It helps no one.  It kills people.  Wearing a mask is pretty damn minimal.  And they've fought an all-out war for a year about it.  I don't get it.  It's such an incredibly stupid thing to fight over this hard.


Because the billionaires who are funding them want your asses at work making them money.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RandomAxe: Wisconsin is a Red World state.  The GOP there, as in many places, intends to wreck the place, because the rich are best-positioned to take advantage of chaos.

They're not trying to help.  They're not trying to defend some partisan position.  They're starting fires to cover the looting.


"Republicans are starting fires to cover the looting" would make a good bumper sticker. Back when people drove cars and would see bumper stickers.
 
vrax
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RandomAxe: Wisconsin is a Red World state.  The GOP there, as in many places, intends to wreck the place, because the rich are best-positioned to take advantage of chaos.

They're not trying to help.  They're not trying to defend some partisan position.  They're starting fires to cover the looting.


Yeah, but did you hear about the Antifas and the BLMs rioting and looting?  Cuz BSABSVR, don'tcha know.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Death cult

Lord Business rules
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

austerity101: I will never understand why masks are the hill they decided to die on.  Literally.  It helps no one.  It kills people.  Wearing a mask is pretty damn minimal.  And they've fought an all-out war for a year about it.  I don't get it.  It's such an incredibly stupid thing to fight over this hard.


same here, I get them opposing businesses being shut down, but a mask mandate?
 
The Fireman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ANYTHING to stick it to the libs.  Anything.  Including dying for no reason and killing the vulnerable.  STIGGIN IT!
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: austerity101: I will never understand why masks are the hill they decided to die on.  Literally.  It helps no one.  It kills people.  Wearing a mask is pretty damn minimal.  And they've fought an all-out war for a year about it.  I don't get it.  It's such an incredibly stupid thing to fight over this hard.

Because the billionaires who are funding them want your asses at work making them money.


The funny thing is John Menard lives in Wisconsin. He is a billionaire that owns a Home Depot like stores. He right away put in a mask mandate in all of his stores. Billionaires are for masks, even asshole billionaire likes John Menard that dumps toxic waste with his truck.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just because you are all cowards doesn't mean the rest of us have to participate to mitigate your fears
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you are part of the GOP, you are part of the problem.  Fark Republicans.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: austerity101: I will never understand why masks are the hill they decided to die on.  Literally.  It helps no one.  It kills people.  Wearing a mask is pretty damn minimal.  And they've fought an all-out war for a year about it.  I don't get it.  It's such an incredibly stupid thing to fight over this hard.

Because the billionaires who are funding them want your asses at work making them money.

The funny thing is John Menard lives in Wisconsin. He is a billionaire that owns a Home Depot like stores. He right away put in a mask mandate in all of his stores. Billionaires are for masks, even asshole billionaire likes John Menard that dumps toxic waste with his truck.


Because Home Depot sells masks.  Just like the news sells fear and Fauci sells lies
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

austerity101: I will never understand why masks are the hill they decided to die on.  Literally.  It helps no one.  It kills people.  Wearing a mask is pretty damn minimal.  And they've fought an all-out war for a year about it.  I don't get it.  It's such an incredibly stupid thing to fight over this hard.


I like watching Republicans pretend that a chronic white cell disease is lung infection, I just wish it wasn't going to kill millions of people.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

austerity101: I will never understand why masks are the hill they decided to die on.  Literally.  It helps no one.  It kills people.  Wearing a mask is pretty damn minimal.  And they've fought an all-out war for a year about it.  I don't get it.  It's such an incredibly stupid thing to fight over this hard.


Because if you follow the advice of scientists on this, then you might have to do the same on the environment, etc.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hyperbole: Because Home Depot sells masks.  Just like the news sells fear and Fauci sells lies


Name checks out.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I once again need to speak to Dem leadership about the importance of winning state elections.

/loads of policy deliverables into the hands of the working class, quickly? why, that would never be popular...
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So much for "pro-life."
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RandomAxe: Wisconsin is a Red World state.  The GOP there, as in many places, intends to wreck the place, because the rich are best-positioned to take advantage of chaos.

They're not trying to help.  They're not trying to defend some partisan position.  They're starting fires to cover the looting.


Which is crazy. Because Madison is one of the only bright spots economically in the Midwest.

You'd think they'd try to take advantage of that instead of trying to wreck that.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just start a rumor that you can get Covid from Wisconsin cheese.  Then let the market decide.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We need a new strain of covid that only affects Republicans.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: So much for "pro-life."


This whole pandemic confirmed to me what a load of crap that really is.

I never want to hear about how "what a precious gift from God" babies are ever again.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh thank god!  Now everyone will wear masks.
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hyperbole: demonfaerie: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: austerity101: I will never understand why masks are the hill they decided to die on.  Literally.  It helps no one.  It kills people.  Wearing a mask is pretty damn minimal.  And they've fought an all-out war for a year about it.  I don't get it.  It's such an incredibly stupid thing to fight over this hard.

Because the billionaires who are funding them want your asses at work making them money.

The funny thing is John Menard lives in Wisconsin. He is a billionaire that owns a Home Depot like stores. He right away put in a mask mandate in all of his stores. Billionaires are for masks, even asshole billionaire likes John Menard that dumps toxic waste with his truck.

Because Home Depot sells masks.  Just like the news sells fear and Fauci sells lies


I know Menards does too, but that isn't the reason for the mask mandate in his stores. He has health issues, and he constantly inspects his stores in person. He doesn't want to get sick and die.

Also, username checks out.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Badafuco: We need a new strain of covid that only affects Republicans.


In lieu of that I make every effort to never visit or spend money in a red state now that they have all gone completely death cult on us.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: Wadded Beef: So much for "pro-life."

This whole pandemic confirmed to me what a load of crap that really is.

I never want to hear about how "what a precious gift from God" babies are ever again.


Seems "blue lives matter" also got put on the backburner too.
 
