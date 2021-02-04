 Skip to content
(The Hill)   North Carolina considering outlawing child marriage. Will leave Alaska as the place to go to marry 14 year olds   (thehill.com) divider line
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kicking and screaming, North Carolina will be dragged into the 19th century.

/ and then every NC politician will flee to Alaska
// or Thailand
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marry a 14 year old?

haveaseatoverthere.jpg
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minimum age for marriage should be about 25

/save a lot of problems
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like an ace in a hole, so to speak.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Minimum age for marriage should be about 25

/save a lot of problems


Meh, married at 21, still happily married nearly 21 years later. Once you're a legal adult you should be able to enjoy all things that are legal for any other adult including entering into a voluntary contract.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: AlgaeRancher: Minimum age for marriage should be about 25

/save a lot of problems

Meh, married at 21, still happily married nearly 21 years later. Once you're a legal adult you should be able to enjoy all things that are legal for any other adult including entering into a voluntary contract.


LOL.
But. Does age really denote adult? LOL 😂😂😂😂😂😂
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hum? Should I move to Alaska?
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Child marriage is wrong," state Rep. Brian Turner (D), one of the House bill's many sponsors, said in a statement. "This bill will help put an end to a cruel practice that many times results in human trafficking and teenage girls being placed in dangerous relationships with limited to no legal protections."

It's tempting to take a count of whoever disagrees with this statement in NC's government and votes against the bill, then throwing piles of money at their opponent next cycle.  At a minimum, run an ad showing who supports child marriage.

/I would need to find piles of money first
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: "Child marriage is wrong," state Rep. Brian Turner (D), one of the House bill's many sponsors, said in a statement. "This bill will help put an end to a cruel practice that many times results in human trafficking and teenage girls being placed in dangerous relationships with limited to no legal protections."

It's tempting to take a count of whoever disagrees with this statement in NC's government and votes against the bill, then throwing piles of money at their opponent next cycle.  At a minimum, run an ad showing who supports child marriage.

/I would need to find piles of money first


I'm not sure why that isn't done. Odd.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: AlgaeRancher: Minimum age for marriage should be about 25

/save a lot of problems

Meh, married at 21, still happily married nearly 21 years later. Once you're a legal adult you should be able to enjoy all things that are legal for any other adult including entering into a voluntary contract.


You don't have to be married for the enjoy any part of a relationship
 
Epicanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't have to go all the way to Alaska: https://www.newsweek.com/idaho-congre​s​s-blocks-bill-end-child-marriage-13489​19
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I went to middle school in the NC mountains back in the late 70s, and one girl I knew got married in the 8th grade.  I don't recall her being knocked up. Just married.

In 1916 my great-grandmother was married at the age of 13.  Her marriage certificate stated that she was 21.

Anyway, I hope this bill passes.  There shouldn't be such a term as "child bride".
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, there go my vacations plans.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: robodog: AlgaeRancher: Minimum age for marriage should be about 25

/save a lot of problems

Meh, married at 21, still happily married nearly 21 years later. Once you're a legal adult you should be able to enjoy all things that are legal for any other adult including entering into a voluntary contract.

LOL.
But. Does age really denote adult? LOL 😂😂😂😂😂😂


^^^^^^^- Exhibit A
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: robodog: AlgaeRancher: Minimum age for marriage should be about 25

/save a lot of problems

Meh, married at 21, still happily married nearly 21 years later. Once you're a legal adult you should be able to enjoy all things that are legal for any other adult including entering into a voluntary contract.

You don't have to be married for the enjoy any part of a relationship


You do need to be married to enjoy a few hundred governmental benefits, privileges, and rights. You might have noticed some large number of them enumerated during the gay marriage debates.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who will think of all the bastard children born to unwed teen mothers? If there was just some sort of education or other way to block this from happening.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Epicanis: Don't have to go all the way to Alaska: https://www.newsweek.com/idaho-congres​s-blocks-bill-end-child-marriage-13489​19


Aren't Idaho tens Texas twos?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Epicanis: Don't have to go all the way to Alaska: https://www.newsweek.com/idaho-congres​s-blocks-bill-end-child-marriage-13489​19

Aren't Idaho tens Texas twos?


I should clarify  I mean looks wise not age-wise. FML.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What's the best thing about 14 year olds?

/there are 14 of them
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The companion bills were introduced in both chambers on Monday, aimed at amending laws that have not been updated for two decades.

Sure, child marriage was perfectly normal back in the dark ages of [does math] 2001.

What the f*ck, North Carolina.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So currently in NC, if you have sex with a 14 year old you can avoid the class B felony by marrying her if you get caught?

That's kind of messed up.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Professor Science: The companion bills were introduced in both chambers on Monday, aimed at amending laws that have not been updated for two decades.

Sure, child marriage was perfectly normal back in the dark ages of [does math] 2001.

What the f*ck, North Carolina.


This is very interesting.
Clearly people would be disgusted if I said I want to marry a 14-year-old.
And yet apparently it's legal in more than one place in the United States.
That's some very weird disconnect.
I don't know if this means we need more laws less laws more morals are less morals but it's very strange no matter what.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

madgonad: So currently in NC, if you have sex with a 14 year old you can avoid the class B felony by marrying her if you get caught?

That's kind of messed up.


Or maybe this is just means that if you sleep with your cousin you're going to have to marry her? So it's supposed to be a threat?
 
djcunix [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Great great grandma was married at 15.  She had 11 kids and a told the story of a happy life.

Yup. Shotgun marriage, 1890s.  Shrug...

It worked for some.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

robodog: puffy999: AAAAGGGGHHHH: [hcn.org image 750x500]

What the fark

Mormon/FLDS child bride I assume by the clothes, could be another cult but those are the two most likely.


Looks like Warren Jeffs.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Minimum age for marriage should be about 25

/save a lot of problems


Minimum age for you to get off government supplied birth control should be 25.

//not sayin it exists
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

robodog: AlgaeRancher: robodog: AlgaeRancher: Minimum age for marriage should be about 25

/save a lot of problems

Meh, married at 21, still happily married nearly 21 years later. Once you're a legal adult you should be able to enjoy all things that are legal for any other adult including entering into a voluntary contract.

You don't have to be married for the enjoy any part of a relationship

You do need to be married to enjoy a few hundred governmental benefits, privileges, and rights. You might have noticed some large number of them enumerated during the gay marriage debates.


I signed up for a domestic partnership before getting married just to get the benefits.

/It worked fine, no need to rush
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

djcunix: Great great grandma was married at 15.  She had 11 kids and a told the story of a happy life.

Yup. Shotgun marriage, 1890s.  Shrug...

It worked for some.


From the only picture that exists of my grandfather and grandmother together on their marriage date I have to agree it definitely looks like they were forced to get married
 
johnphantom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: robodog: AlgaeRancher: Minimum age for marriage should be about 25

/save a lot of problems

Meh, married at 21, still happily married nearly 21 years later. Once you're a legal adult you should be able to enjoy all things that are legal for any other adult including entering into a voluntary contract.

LOL.
But. Does age really denote adult? LOL 😂😂😂😂😂😂


I think that is a good question since it is believed your brain doesn't stop growing until you are 25.

//if you want a reference I will find the time to find a suitable one
 
lolmao500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Its still legal in the vast majority of states.

That there isnt a federal law on this is farking disgusting. Child marriages are a thing and they happen by the thousands. And we think we're  better than ISIS. LOL maybe the majority are but a good portion of the population are as scummy as they are.
 
JZDave
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: Marry a 14 year old?

haveaseatoverthere.jpg


If I read the article correctly, it's only allowed if you get her pregnant first.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They really shouldn't do that.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Creoena: It's tempting to take a count of whoever disagrees with this statement in NC's government and votes against the bill, then throwing piles of money at their opponent next cycle. send them to prison for life for aiding and abetting pedophilia and child trafficking.



Pro-child marrage people are like neo-nazis and KKK members, they should be six feet under, not making laws.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Helpful Hardware Man last seen headed north on the Alcan...
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Onion wins again:

https://local.theonion.com/man-knows-​u​nsettling-amount-about-nationwide-age-​of-con-1819565878
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: robodog: AlgaeRancher: Minimum age for marriage should be about 25

/save a lot of problems

Meh, married at 21, still happily married nearly 21 years later. Once you're a legal adult you should be able to enjoy all things that are legal for any other adult including entering into a voluntary contract.

You don't have to be married for the enjoy any part of a relationship


People actually enjoy marriage?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: Marry a 14 year old?

haveaseatoverthere.jpg


Something about a certain ursine cartoon and the phrase "too old."

But the last time someone posted that photo Drew got arrested or something.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is the age of consent changing as well? Or is it ok to have sex with them and get them pregnant but illegal to marry them?

/see also polygamy
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Creoena: "Child marriage is wrong," state Rep. Brian Turner (D), one of the House bill's many sponsors, said in a statement. "This bill will help put an end to a cruel practice that many times results in human trafficking and teenage girls being placed in dangerous relationships with limited to no legal protections."

It's tempting to take a count of whoever disagrees with this statement in NC's government and votes against the bill, then throwing piles of money at their opponent next cycle.  At a minimum, run an ad showing who supports child marriage.

/I would need to find piles of money first

I'm not sure why that isn't done. Odd.


Because they all want to "move to Alaska"? Get help.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Marriage being directly tied to tax and health benefits as well as property/estate/access/decision rig​hts is a primary reason why people care so much about who can and can't do it. And by people I of course mean politicians.

I digress. No person should be allowed to enter marriage until they're able to legally rent a car. I'll gladly leave it to the rental industry to drive policy from there.
 
