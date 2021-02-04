 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   Wearing an avalanche beacon while skiing the White Mountains allows rescuers to recover your body before the snow melts in late spring   (wmur.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Backcountry skier killed in avalanche in Ammonoosuc Ravine in The White Mountains

That Ammonoosucks.

/wouldn't have happened in the BLACK MOUNTAINS, just saying
//not enough snow in NC
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Backcountry skier killed in avalanche in Ammonoosuc Ravine in The White Mountains

That Ammonoosucks.

/wouldn't have happened in the BLACK MOUNTAINS, just saying
//not enough snow in NC


Would it be beeping in a pile of bear poop?
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had to read the headline a couple times before figuring out it does not say "avalanche bacon."
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's early in the season for the white mountains to claim its yearly tribute. there will probably be one or two more before June.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OpusSoup: Had to read the headline a couple times before figuring out it does not say "avalanche bacon."


Ooh, I have the oddest boner right now.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems that trip went downhill in a hurry.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it was a great trilogy. But, you have to read it before you get capped....
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where does the dog with the whisky go poop?
 
nartreb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in headline, good job subby.

He was skiing alone.  In that scenario, wearing an avalanche transceiver is like tying a bungee cord to your ankles but not to the bridge.

Even with partners to dig you out, beiing under 13 feet of avalanche-compacted snow is a bad situation.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OpusSoup: Had to read the headline a couple times before figuring out it does not say "avalanche bacon."


So like, Lady Gaga's meat dress from a while back?
 
nartreb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: It's early in the season for the white mountains to claim its yearly tribute. there will probably be one or two more before June.


It's been a busy year for close calls.  My favorite is the pair who walked up the Tuckerman Ravine trail without crampons.  Made it  basically all the way to the top of the headwall before they slipped.   Somehow they were totally unscathed - basically did a bobsled run without the bobsled.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mmm...avalanche bacon...
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So the beacon is not used to attract avalanches then?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

nartreb: tedthebellhopp: It's early in the season for the white mountains to claim its yearly tribute. there will probably be one or two more before June.

It's been a busy year for close calls.  My favorite is the pair who walked up the Tuckerman Ravine trail without crampons.  Made it  basically all the way to the top of the headwall before they slipped.   Somehow they were totally unscathed - basically did a bobsled run without the bobsled.


Holy crap, did they slide all the way down to the treeline where the little shop is?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not funny news. Window seat please...
St. Bernard makes a martini for himself after rescuing Yosemite Sam from an avalanche.
Youtube _-J0xPfbRr0
 
mateomaui
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nartreb: tedthebellhopp: It's early in the season for the white mountains to claim its yearly tribute. there will probably be one or two more before June.

It's been a busy year for close calls.  My favorite is the pair who walked up the Tuckerman Ravine trail without crampons.  Made it  basically all the way to the top of the headwall before they slipped.   Somehow they were totally unscathed - basically did a bobsled run without the bobsled.


Holy sh*t... not sure I'd characterize this as "unscathed"

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

"fell forward like a starfish"

Dude did the bobsled run headfirst.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

nartreb: Done in headline, good job subby.

He was skiing alone.  In that scenario, wearing an avalanche transceiver is like tying a bungee cord to your ankles but not to the bridge.

Even with partners to dig you out, beiing under 13 feet of avalanche-compacted snow is a bad situation.


Yeah. At that point, all you can do is put your hands over your face for oxygen and hope that your buddies get their probes out and find you. However, doing it alone? Not too bright.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nartreb: tedthebellhopp: It's early in the season for the white mountains to claim its yearly tribute. there will probably be one or two more before June.

It's been a busy year for close calls.  My favorite is the pair who walked up the Tuckerman Ravine trail without crampons.  Made it  basically all the way to the top of the headwall before they slipped.   Somehow they were totally unscathed - basically did a bobsled run without the bobsled.


Jesus. Well I guess the roots of Mt. Washington are watered with the blood of dumbasses.
 
nartreb
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

robodog: nartreb: tedthebellhopp: It's early in the season for the white mountains to claim its yearly tribute. there will probably be one or two more before June.

It's been a busy year for close calls.  My favorite is the pair who walked up the Tuckerman Ravine trail without crampons.  Made it  basically all the way to the top of the headwall before they slipped.   Somehow they were totally unscathed - basically did a bobsled run without the bobsled.

Holy crap, did they slide all the way down to the treeline where the little shop is?


What little shop?  They slipped somewhere near the Lip, and if I read it correctly one of them kept going until somewhere around Lunch Rocks.  The official report includes photos of the icy/rocky conditions at that time:
Long Sliding Fall - Tuckerman Ravine Trail - MWAC - Mount Washington Avalanche Center

(Oh, and "totally unscathed" was not quite right - seems they were significantly shaken, bruised, battered, and somewhat woozy.)
 
