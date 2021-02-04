 Skip to content
(Fox 10 Phoenix)   When you commit to hardcore Parkour culture to get away from police ... you commit   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Black-and-white films, English-language films, Police, robbery suspect, SWAT, American films, Downtown Phoenix, police officers  
1047 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2021 at 4:05 PM



I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
""They could have shot the guy multiple times," said a witness. "They were patient. They rubber-bulleted when it was safe, and they effectively made sure he was safe."

WHITE PRIVILEGE, folks.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You commit... full send?

/I clearly DNRTFA
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Now that's one hell of a PR stunt
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: ""They could have shot the guy multiple times," said a witness. "They were patient. They rubber-bulleted when it was safe, and they effectively made sure he was safe."

WHITE PRIVILEGE, folks.


So white people don't ever get shot by police? You should tell that to the 430 white people shot and killed by police last year I'm sure they'd be surprised to find out they were still alive.
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Michael and Dwight taking notes.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Book 'em Lou.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtle_Canary
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: ""They could have shot the guy multiple times," said a witness. "They were patient. They rubber-bulleted when it was safe, and they effectively made sure he was safe."

WHITE PRIVILEGE, folks.

So white people don't ever get shot by police? You should tell that to the 430 white people shot and killed by police last year I'm sure they'd be surprised to find out they were still alive.


The only thing the Police hate as much as minorities are poors. Being Poor and White is like, an affront to their sensibilities and forfeits the usual protections whiteness has to offer.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: ""They could have shot the guy multiple times," said a witness. "They were patient. They rubber-bulleted when it was safe, and they effectively made sure he was safe."

WHITE PRIVILEGE, folks.

So white people don't ever get shot by police? You should tell that to the 430 white people shot and killed by police last year I'm sure they'd be surprised to find out they were still alive.


Oh look, two folks who eschew all nuance from their arguments.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Backing out of that link:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Parkour Lewis can lose?
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Backing out of that link:
[Fark user image image 425x591]

[Fark user image image 425x356]


Well...Laina's fallen on hard times since she retired from YouTube.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Gahhh! Helllllloooo Jay Leno's chin on reporter-lady in the video ftfa.
Actually, her whole appearance screams kate 80s/early 90s.
 
nativefloridian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Backing out of that link:
[Fark user image 425x591]

[Fark user image 425x356]


Seeing that mugshot gives me 'programmed River' vibes:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Clark, I've changed my mind. Get me far away from Phoenix as possible
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 460x334]


I'm just happy it wasn't worded "the martial art of fisting".
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wait, so that whole "Touch ONE wire and you're OK; touch TWO wires and you fry is nonsense?
 
Snort
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: RTOGUY: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: ""They could have shot the guy multiple times," said a witness. "They were patient. They rubber-bulleted when it was safe, and they effectively made sure he was safe."

WHITE PRIVILEGE, folks.

So white people don't ever get shot by police? You should tell that to the 430 white people shot and killed by police last year I'm sure they'd be surprised to find out they were still alive.

Oh look, two folks who eschew all nuance from their arguments.


Welcome to Fark.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I like the supposed "What's up?" to the fellow he allegedly stole a vehicle from by gunpoint on the previous day. Parkour guy probably didn't even realize who it was.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"They could have shot the guy multiple times,"

White people do not like shooting white people.

It makes us feel bad.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I suspect that after doing all those acrobatics to escape, and then getting pummeled with beanbag rounds, he may have seriously considered it would have been better to take a bullet. Or just give up at the start, even.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sometimes there's a good reason for being hardcore about it
Malian hero scales Paris building to save child
Youtube WISmbOw_bMk
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: RTOGUY: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: ""They could have shot the guy multiple times," said a witness. "They were patient. They rubber-bulleted when it was safe, and they effectively made sure he was safe."

WHITE PRIVILEGE, folks.

So white people don't ever get shot by police? You should tell that to the 430 white people shot and killed by police last year I'm sure they'd be surprised to find out they were still alive.

Oh look, two folks who eschew all nuance from their arguments.


I'll look for nuance when I stop seeing idiots reflexively screaming "white privilege" about any incident involving white people it's almost to the point where white privilege now includes taking a shiat and not finding the toilet paper roll hanging there empty. Clean underwear I suppose is just something else that white people take for granted.
 
