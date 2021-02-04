 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for February 4 is 'prepossessing' as in: "An exorcist is not very useful in the prepossessing stage before an evil spirit takes control of a person"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
7
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or perhaps: Attempted Kidnapping is technically getting caught prepossessing
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Boo

The happiest days of a boat owner's life are preposessing and repossesion.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How to avoid demonic possession:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hmm...not really a lot of room for wordplay on this one. It's the song and dance number that occurs before the local sheriff summons a group to enforce the law?
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

berylman: Hmm...not really a lot of room for wordplay on this one.


Didn't stop the Green the last 20 times.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Inner Space - Waiting Room - I'm Possessed!
Youtube aHBsJCopBzU
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you draw a letter on your prepuce, it should be the letter S.

Or would that be Prepuce S'ing?
 
