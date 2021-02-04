 Skip to content
(UPI)   I never thought the leopard wouldn't eat MY dog when locked in the bathroom with it   (upi.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now the leopard is in the ceiling and watching you do your sinful business?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Poor thing, he got stuck in the wrong part of town.
collegefashion.netView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: So now the leopard is in the ceiling and watching you do your sinful business?


Ceiling leopard is watching you flog the bishop
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dogs and leopards living together, mass hysteria!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My first girlfriend had these awesome leopard skin bikini panties. She gave them to me after our first "date" to remember her by.

I put them in a toy safe I had as a kid...

30 years later, my parents move from the house we grew up in and found the safe and gave it back to me.

I opened it up and there were the panties. The elastic was shot on 'em but it was a surprise to see them again. I had totally forgotten about them.

also this...

Bob Dylan - Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat (Audio)
Youtube lOCYQtrm19s
 
Guru Meditation [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At least the leopard had a guaranteed snack.  Ya know, just in case...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That dog was smart.  Stay calm and keep a distance.  My gf's stupid yap dog wouldn't have lasted 10 minutes.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That poor dog must have felt sooooo betrayed, legitimately.
 
12349876
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Kitty figured out how to escape before getting hangry.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's EXACTLY why I keep escape holes in my bathroom ceiling.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: So now the leopard is in the ceiling and watching you do your sinful business?


It's India. There it's called the needful
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Doggo should have followed kitteh out the roof.

"Thanks for nothing"
 
The Garden State
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It left when it realized it would otherwise have to use the squatty potty.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"But the plans were on display ..."
"On display? I eventually had to go down to the cellar to find them."
"That's the display department."
"With a flashlight."
"Ah, well the lights had probably gone."
"So had the stairs."
"But look, you found the notice didn't you?"
"Yes," said Arthur, "yes I did. It was on display in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying 'Beware of the Leopard'."
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just a reminder: if leopards can escape through your ceiling, they can get in through it too
 
