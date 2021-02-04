 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Pandemic penthouse party extraordinaire: mood lights, exotic dancers and a 100 cheeseburgers   (cbc.ca) divider line
17
    More: Strange, Apartment, Constable, Allegation, Penthouse apartment, Vancouver police officers, The Penthouse Suite, Pleading, search warrant  
•       •       •

246 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2021 at 7:37 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's selfish assholes like this is the reason why Canada is number 22 in rank and fast approaching a million cases.

Don't attend gatherings.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So this is what trump is doing after getting free of the white house.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Canada? 100 cheeseburgers? I've cracked the case!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bartle J.: Canada? 100 cheeseburgers? I've cracked the case!

[Fark user image 425x425]


came for this cheeseburger eatin' mofuka
 
You are Borg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We absolutely have our share of idiots up here.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bartle J.: Canada? 100 cheeseburgers? I've cracked the case!

[Fark user image 425x425]


Man's gotta eat
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bartle J.: Canada? 100 cheeseburgers? I've cracked the case!

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It sounds like one of the SNL Crunk-Ass Festival ads

Under-Underground: Crunk-Ass Easter Festival - SNL
Youtube IMyqtzaP0jU
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And a one hundred? 

What're you, a Mario brother?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
kinda confused why they would need a warrant, isn't there a mesure against large assembly at the time. id think just noticing that there is a party going on is grounds to go in.

like if i snort coke on my balcony and the cops see it then knock on my door i'm pretty sure they don't need a warrant to get in but idk.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bartle J.: Canada? 100 cheeseburgers? I've cracked the case!

[Fark user image image 425x425]


That's one greasy mother farker
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What is the conversion rate to US cheeseburgers?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTA: "I believe this shows that the number of people inside [the penthouse] was so large that they required an unusually large order of 100 cheeseburgers," wrote Const. Regie Gnanaseelan, the officer who swore the information to obtain the warrant, which was obtained by CBC News."

The oldest trick in a detective's book: Scrutinizing the guest cheeseburger count.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bartle J.: Canada? 100 cheeseburgers? I've cracked the case!

[Fark user image image 425x425]


A man's gotta eat....
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So seal the place up with them inside.  Problem solved.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

youre killing independent george: Bartle J.: Canada? 100 cheeseburgers? I've cracked the case!

[Fark user image 425x425]

Man's gotta eat


Dammit
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.