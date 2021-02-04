 Skip to content
"So I was rig.....ack"   (thedailybeast.com)
    Lebanon, documentary-maker Lokman Slim, Lebanese anti-Hezbollah publisher  
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what are you gonna do, stab me?

/requisite
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: what are you gonna do, stab me?

/requisite


It'll never not be funny to me.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious as to why he was driving a rental. May have been to keep himself hidden by using an unknown car.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fogsmoviereviews.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A self-fulfilled prophecy?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wedelw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict a bullet hole here.....
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

johnny queso: what are you gonna do, stab me?

/requisite


i.imgur.comView Full Size


Me too
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Countries not involved: The USA, Israel, Saudi Arabia.
Farkers: *crickets*
 
