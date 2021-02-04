 Skip to content
 
(Richmond.com)   Drinking alcohol and demonstrating how to disarm someone. What could go wrong?   (richmond.com) divider line
27
    More: Asinine, Handgun, Semi-automatic pistol, Firearm, Jamieson P. Miller, William R. Johnson Jr., Revolver, death of Roy K. Long, prosecutor's summary  
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's just lucky someone didn't come at him with a pointed stick. Or worse, a banana.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aetre.xepher.netView Full Size


[/oblig]
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things got shooty?

I bet things got shooty.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline: Man kills brother.
Article: Not his brother.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it was simply a demonstration, wouldn't the smart thing be to unload the...

You know what? Never mind.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh and make sure you don't keep him from owning firearms in the future.
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LoneVVolf: Headline: Man kills brother.
Article: Not his brother.


It was his brother from another mother.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Miller was initially charged with reckless handing of a firearm causing permanent injury.

That's a nice euphemism for death. Jebus
 
JRoo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When that guy disarms someone, they STAY disarmed.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
10 whole days in prison.
 
gbv23
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Guns really aren't hard to make clear and safe.

This stuff always amuses me a bit.
 
phishrace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was hoping someone actually got disarmed during the disarming demonstration. Left disappointed.

media.gettyimages.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm not even mad
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is one of my favorite moments from this show, but remember...
...it's fiction.

Better call Saul: Trevor Vs Mike
Youtube jS6kAKj8R9o


/do not re-enact
//you are not Mike Ehrmantraut
///you are not Trevor Philips either
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: This is one of my favorite moments from this show, but remember...
...it's fiction.

[YouTube video: Better call Saul: Trevor Vs Mike]

/do not re-enact
//you are not Mike Ehrmantraut
///you are not Trevor Philips either


So, serious question. Is that actually impossible?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Ganon D. Mire: This is one of my favorite moments from this show, but remember...
...it's fiction.

[YouTube video: Better call Saul: Trevor Vs Mike]

/do not re-enact
//you are not Mike Ehrmantraut
///you are not Trevor Philips either

So, serious question. Is that actually impossible?


I used to have neighbors that worked in security.  Usually in and around airports (not NSA).
If they were still my neighbors, I would ask them (politely).

/honestly a good question but I wouldn't attempt to find the answer through re-enactment.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It is not an accident. It is negligence.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Headline: Man kills brother.
Article: Not his brother.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: This is one of my favorite moments from this show, but remember...
...it's fiction.

[YouTube video: Better call Saul: Trevor Vs Mike]

/do not re-enact
//you are not Mike Ehrmantraut
///you are not Trevor Philips either


No sir. The TV gives us glimpses into alternative realities which are carefully curated by The Producer.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Ganon D. Mire: This is one of my favorite moments from this show, but remember...
...it's fiction.

[YouTube video: Better call Saul: Trevor Vs Mike]

/do not re-enact
//you are not Mike Ehrmantraut
///you are not Trevor Philips either

So, serious question. Is that actually impossible?


Why would it be impossible?  Mike's intention was to take the other dude's gun and the path of least resistence is to turn the gun through the open hand, as opposed to the opposite direction where there would be more leverage and coverage via the hand.  Hold something out in front of you in the same way and it'll make sense.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: waxbeans: Ganon D. Mire: This is one of my favorite moments from this show, but remember...
...it's fiction.

[YouTube video: Better call Saul: Trevor Vs Mike]

/do not re-enact
//you are not Mike Ehrmantraut
///you are not Trevor Philips either

So, serious question. Is that actually impossible?

I used to have neighbors that worked in security.  Usually in and around airports (not NSA).
If they were still my neighbors, I would ask them (politely).

/honestly a good question but I wouldn't attempt to find the answer through re-enactment.


/honestly a good question but I wouldn't attempt to find the answer through re-enactment.


Agreed.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: waxbeans: Ganon D. Mire: This is one of my favorite moments from this show, but remember...
...it's fiction.

[YouTube video: Better call Saul: Trevor Vs Mike]

/do not re-enact
//you are not Mike Ehrmantraut
///you are not Trevor Philips either

So, serious question. Is that actually impossible?

Why would it be impossible?  Mike's intention was to take the other dude's gun and the path of least resistence is to turn the gun through the open hand, as opposed to the opposite direction where there would be more leverage and coverage via the hand.  Hold something out in front of you in the same way and it'll make sense.


Whoa dude that seems really technical you're going to have to explain it to me like I'm sick and I'm not even playing
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: C18H27NO3: waxbeans: Ganon D. Mire: This is one of my favorite moments from this show, but remember...
...it's fiction.

[YouTube video: Better call Saul: Trevor Vs Mike]

/do not re-enact
//you are not Mike Ehrmantraut
///you are not Trevor Philips either

So, serious question. Is that actually impossible?

Why would it be impossible?  Mike's intention was to take the other dude's gun and the path of least resistence is to turn the gun through the open hand, as opposed to the opposite direction where there would be more leverage and coverage via the hand.  Hold something out in front of you in the same way and it'll make sense.

Whoa dude that seems really technical you're going to have to explain it to me like I'm sick and I'm not even playing


I wasn't being snarky.
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Responsible gun owner trifecta in play?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.