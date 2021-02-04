 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Sasquatch running into the woods or a poodle running out of the woods? You decide   (au.news.yahoo.com) divider line
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sasquatch, now with forward bending legs !!!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really? That picture is blowing minds?
I wonder how people can be so stupid as to believe the QAnon bullshiat, and then something like this comes along and explains it so clearly.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the dog as white and gold. And he's saying "yanny."
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The eyes of a dog, nose of a dog, and mouth of a dog are kind of an immediate giveaway for what type of subject we're looking at.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I saw a man walking away. Then a dog coming towards the camera. Definitely an improvement.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EJ25T: Really? That picture is blowing minds?
I wonder how people can be so stupid as to believe the QAnon bullshiat, and then something like this comes along and explains it so clearly.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one makes no sense at all. Do people really see a person in that picture?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My family had a black standard poodle just like that. They are great dogs. Hunting dogs with webbed feet. Intelligent. No idea about the idiotic haircuts. We never did that.

It's completely bizarre what we do to dog breeds. People don't like when I refer to their pug as a "genetic abortion".

I had a terrier/whippet mix once. Talk about speed. Teaching recall to sighthounds is difficult.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, if I look for it, I can see how it can seem like a person heading into the woods, but the dog is just too obvious.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: The eyes of a dog, nose of a dog, and mouth of a dog are kind of an immediate giveaway for what type of subject we're looking at.


Hey, now, that Sasquatch could have been wearing a tee with a poodle on it!!!!

Agree, it was pretty freaking obvious.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: This one makes no sense at all. Do people really see a person in that picture?


If you fuzzed the shiat out of it then possibly. I had to squint really hard to see the "person". The details are way too sharp showing the dog.
 
billstewart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's obviously a poodle named "Sasquatch".
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More strange shiat seen on the internet......Yahoo ain't dead yet.
 
bodegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: The eyes of a dog, nose of a dog, and mouth of a dog are kind of an immediate giveaway for what type of subject we're looking at.


Classic Sasquatch.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That "optical illusion" has old roots.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

*sharp elbows. eww.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, not me. Not only is Australia too dangerous (and I don't do spiders), but flying is a total no-no for me.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is dumb. The tabloidy news sites are clearly desperate for another black and blue dress.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For those of you already shiatting all over this, two things:

First, if the first time you see the image, you had to scroll down to the dog, and the tail was the first thing you saw, you are way more likely to get tricked into seeing the person for a split second until your brain can make sense of the dog's face.

Second, pareidolia is very much a thing. Ever see a shape in the clouds? That's pareidolia. Studies have shown we're practically hard-wired for face pareidolia in particular (that is, seeing faces in everything). Without face pareidolia, for instance, emoticons and early emojis wouldn't have worked at all. Strong pareidolia in people has been tentatively linked to having a more imaginative mind. How religious you are also seems to play a part in how likely you are to experience face pareidolia (you know, seeing Jesus in your toast, etc).

On the other hand, a total lack of face pareidolia can be a sign of sociopathy or other mental issues related to low empathy. So, you know, maybe slow your roll a little on the "zomg how can people be so dumb" train.

/In other words, let people have fun with optical illusions, you damn killjoys
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ByOwlLight: In other words, let people have fun with optical illusions, you damn killjoys

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: That "optical illusion" has old roots.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Finally! A clear photo of a Bigfoot...wearing a poodle costume while running backwoods. Someone call BoBo.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nytmare: The eyes of a dog, nose of a dog, and mouth of a dog are kind of an immediate giveaway for what type of subject we're looking at.


No kidding. People are so stupid. It's clearly the loch ness monster!
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I invented the internet for the explicit purpose of getting people hung up on dumb shiat like this
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I am not in a spin.  I want my money back.
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WTP 2: sasquatch, now with forward bending legs !!!


That would mean Sasquatch is more advanced than humans evolutionarily. Interdasting.

/pedantic
//is that pedantic?
///shallow and pedantic
 
drtgb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's a man wearing one of those hyper-realistic dog face shirts I see advertised on Fark all the time.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I see two "dog" shapes to the left.  Upper looks like a lab.
 
