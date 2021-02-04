 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 New York)   Woman trapped in Newark, New Jersey for 5 days. 5 DAYS   (fox5ny.com) divider line
11
    More: Misc, New Jersey, Emergency crews, Janet Wood, Newark, New Jersey, area ofLincoln Park, NEW JERSEY, New York City, record snowfall totals  
•       •       •

366 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2021 at 7:10 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I spend an entire week in Newark one night.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey this reminds me of a movie for this couple gets stuck in their car and the woman gives birth.

That was one crazy movie
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


FIVE DAYS!!!

/anybody besides me get that reference?
 
CT Zeal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Could be worse. They could have taken her to Detroit.
 
bcostlow [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CT Zeal: Could be worse. They could have taken her to Detroit.


I was just thinking, why is she complaining?  Not like it was Harrison, NJ.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'd rather be trapped in Newark than Elizabeth.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CT Zeal: Could be worse. They could have taken her to Detroit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I feel like this story is missing something since the snowstorm was only three days ago.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CT Zeal: Could be worse. They could have taken her to Detroit.


Actually Auburn hills is beautiful
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Janet Wood, 77, told reporters Thursday that she is homeless "with benefits" and lives in her minivan, but goes to a motel when it gets too cold outside.

Is that when your can of Sterno doubles as a Fleshlight?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
77 year old woman living in a van in a city with over 2000 pieces of abandoned property.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.