 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Young couple scraping by with a $600,000 housing budget shares their tale of struggle   (nytimes.com) divider line
66
    More: Facepalm, New York City, Manhattan, square feet, Queens, Renting, living room, Last spring, Real estate  
•       •       •

980 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2021 at 1:05 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of the sacrifices of the RMoneys. When Mitt and his wife were in college, they had to dip into his trust fund to make ends meet! One time they had to eat tuna! No wonder the right is so keen on tax cuts for these folks, they are true American heroes. Just kidding, I'm buying up guillotine shares.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shutupandtakemymoney.comView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Please stop greenlighting these.
 
Vespers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mother of God, will no one help these poor souls?!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I realize $600k is a shiat ton of money for a house in much of the country, but in a whole lot of places, that won't get you much.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size

Hollywood is making a movie about their struggle called "Explosion at the Eyebrow Factory".
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: [Fark user image 850x444]

[Fark user image 850x301]


[Fark user image 625x415]


I'm stealing "stay-at-home astronaut" for my resume.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can we just have a universal ban on EVERYTHING from the NYT?

No really, just a blanket admin ban. I've seen better news from GOP propaganda than the BS the NYT is putting out.

Instead of hedgefunds, reddit should try and destroy the NYT. And yes, I know that's not how that works. A guy can dream can't he.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mrs. Great Tigers and I make combined nearly 200k per year. We have about 150k from proceeds on the sale of our house. We're scared out of our minds to build a $650k house this year.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size


Dating your sister is never a good idea.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: Can we just have a universal ban on EVERYTHING from the NYT?

No really, just a blanket admin ban. I've seen better news from GOP propaganda than the BS the NYT is putting out.

Instead of hedgefunds, reddit should try and destroy the NYT. And yes, I know that's not how that works. A guy can dream can't he.


Won't somebody please think of maggie Duranty?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


They're going to pick the one with the shiplap duh.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I realize $600k is a shiat ton of money for a house in much of the country, but in a whole lot of places, that won't get you much.


This.
$600k in Peoria? you'd own the whole block,
$600k in Manhattan? You wouldn't own a whole lot....
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Trolly headline is trolly. Read the article. Young couple who live in an expensive city save up money for a down payment, find a place that works for them, and their quality of life improves.

BUT BE MAD EVERYONE.
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I realize $600k is a shiat ton of money for a house in much of the country, but in a whole lot of places, that won't get you much.


Yep. Last summer I sold my dad's house in a lakeside suburb of Seattle for a couple of million. It's a 1900 sq ft house on a smallish lot. Location, location, location.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Breaking news: New York, San Francisco, Boston, LA, DC real estate is really expensive
 
parrellel [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
600K and they scraped together a down payment, lets assume they're idiots going for the 5% down, so they had 30K on hand?
 
rogue49
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You want inexpensive and reasonable?

Step 1. Move out of New York City
Step 2. Do NOT move to San Francisco (or other high cost markets)
Step 3. Buy House

KISS
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Anyone paying $600k to have neighbors live on the other side of the wall is a freaking moron. Go buy a big-boy house.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You can buy all kinds of places in midtown for $600k. Of course they are Coops, and the HOA fees are like $3500/month.  The real question is: what is your monthly budget for mortgage & HOA (+taxes & insurance), and how much of a down payment do you have?
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Reading this I have so many thoughts.
Do they plan on having any kids?  If so, in any reasonably short time frame, why a 1 bedroom?

She works in finance, Ok, that should help the budget, and then whiplash "gardener for the Mets" I'm curious how they met, and if they've mixed their financials at all.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Affording a mortgage is easy. We bought a condo in Seattle 5 years ago and our monthly payment is lower than the rent of the apartment we were living in before. Now, per square foot, we're paying less than half of what the new apartment buildings in the neighborhood are charging for rent (to be fair, they are new construction with a lot of cool amenities).

Its that down payment that's a biatch.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

blondambition: The Dog Ate My Homework: I realize $600k is a shiat ton of money for a house in much of the country, but in a whole lot of places, that won't get you much.

Yep. Last summer I sold my dad's house in a lakeside suburb of Seattle for a couple of million. It's a 1900 sq ft house on a smallish lot. Location, location, location.


You can't get anything in Seattle for 600k. Maybe a one bedroom condo. My parents bought a house here in1984 for 90k on Capitol Hill. Now it's worth a couple million- and it's not that great a house. Maybe 2000 sqft. But like you said, location. I've emotionally given up on ever affording a home in my home town.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lower East Side?  Fark that shiat.  That whole city sucks.
 
Karne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I realize $600k is a shiat ton of money for a house in much of the country, but in a whole lot of places, that won't get you much.


That was my thought.  $600K in LA is a run down shack on the outskirts.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Anyone paying $600k to have neighbors live on the other side of the wall is a freaking moron.


Don't kink shame.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'd like follow up house hunters episodes, 1 year later, where they show if the couple got a divorce.

That's something I'd love to place bets on.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

blondambition: The Dog Ate My Homework: I realize $600k is a shiat ton of money for a house in much of the country, but in a whole lot of places, that won't get you much.

Yep. Last summer I sold my dad's house in a lakeside suburb of Seattle for a couple of million. It's a 1900 sq ft house on a smallish lot. Location, location, location.


How YOU doin'?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Trolly headline is trolly. Read the article. Young couple who live in an expensive city save up money for a down payment, find a place that works for them, and their quality of life improves.

BUT BE MAD EVERYONE.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A $600k housing budget is NOT a $600k/year income. 28% rule suggests their combined income is close to $100k/year, which would not be much in NYC.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: The Dog Ate My Homework: I realize $600k is a shiat ton of money for a house in much of the country, but in a whole lot of places, that won't get you much.

This.
$600k in Peoria? you'd own the whole block,
$600k in Manhattan? You wouldn't own a whole lot....


Yeah, it's why when I was talking about the government stepping in and helping renters/homeowners last year I had the home owners having "up to the median home value" paid off the mortgage of their primary home. Why? Because in Kentucky it's less than $150k and in California it's more than $700k. No sense in punishing California, or pretending land in Kentucky is as valuable as other states.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Mrs. Great Tigers and I make combined nearly 200k per year. We have about 150k from proceeds on the sale of our house. We're scared out of our minds to build a $650k house this year.


As you should be. Between materials availability problems, soaring costs, and a workforce struggling with home schooling, sickness, and outbound migration, construction right now is a total nightmare.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

la_mariee_mise_a_nu: Breaking news: New York, San Francisco, Boston, LA, DC real estate is really expensive


It's trickling down to the countryside too, I've been looking at houses here in NC and even double wides in nowhereville are going for over $200k.

And everything is already on offer right after being listed. the market is just nuts right now, you wouldn't know there's a pandemic going by real estate.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

blondambition: The Dog Ate My Homework: I realize $600k is a shiat ton of money for a house in much of the country, but in a whole lot of places, that won't get you much.

Yep. Last summer I sold my dad's house in a lakeside suburb of Seattle for a couple of million. It's a 1900 sq ft house on a smallish lot. Location, location, location.


Sammamish?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

parrellel: 600K and they scraped together a down payment, lets assume they're idiots going for the 5% down, so they had 30K on hand?


Nothing idiotic about that at present. Money is free. The cost differential between 5% down and 10% down is negligible.
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: Can we just have a universal ban on EVERYTHING from the NYT?

No really, just a blanket admin ban. I've seen better news from GOP propaganda than the BS the NYT is putting out.

Instead of hedgefunds, reddit should try and destroy the NYT. And yes, I know that's not how that works. A guy can dream can't he.


The New York Times should not have a story about how far 600K will get you in New York City's LES?

Hint: 600K will not go far in Manhattan.

/DRTFA
 
rewind2846
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

blondambition: The Dog Ate My Homework: I realize $600k is a shiat ton of money for a house in much of the country, but in a whole lot of places, that won't get you much.

Yep. Last summer I sold my dad's house in a lakeside suburb of Seattle for a couple of million. It's a 1900 sq ft house on a smallish lot. Location, location, location.


I used to live out in the Seattle burbs (Port Orchard) back in 1987, before the madness. Rented a 2BR 850 sqft apartment with one roommate, all appliances, hardwood floors. He had a view of the city from his bedroom down the hill, I had Mt Ranier from mine. $360/month split.

Building was scrapped for luxury condos in 1998 along with everything else on that hill, 600 sq ft 2 BR units, starting at $700/month in 1998 dollars. Don't even want to think about what those places rent for now.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: [static01.nyt.com image 315x210]
Hollywood is making a movie about their struggle called "Explosion at the Eyebrow Factory".


staring Human Milquetoast and Unibrow McNeanderthal
 
LaChanz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'll give them my whole three bedroom house furnished for half that. Though his commute may be a bit lengthy.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Dating your sister is never a good idea.


If you have an erection lasting more than four hours just stare hard at that woman and her shoes.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rewind2846: blondambition: The Dog Ate My Homework: I realize $600k is a shiat ton of money for a house in much of the country, but in a whole lot of places, that won't get you much.

Yep. Last summer I sold my dad's house in a lakeside suburb of Seattle for a couple of million. It's a 1900 sq ft house on a smallish lot. Location, location, location.

I used to live out in the Seattle burbs (Port Orchard) back in 1987, before the madness. Rented a 2BR 850 sqft apartment with one roommate, all appliances, hardwood floors. He had a view of the city from his bedroom down the hill, I had Mt Ranier from mine. $360/month split.

Building was scrapped for luxury condos in 1998 along with everything else on that hill, 600 sq ft 2 BR units, starting at $700/month in 1998 dollars. Don't even want to think about what those places rent for now.


My apartment, a large two bedroom with a lake view in eastlake, was 1100 a month in 2008. It's got to be at least 3x that now.

Also idk if I would call Port Orchard a Seattle suburb. That's far AF.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: stuhayes2010: Dating your sister is never a good idea.

If you have an erection lasting more than four hours just stare hard at that woman and her shoes.


My dad used to wear shoes like that in the 90's.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: [static01.nyt.com image 850x566]

Dating your sister is never a good idea.


Honestly wondering if this was a face swap or what. They look super related. Are we sure they aren't from Harrison, AR?
 
rewind2846
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Also idk if I would call Port Orchard a Seattle suburb. That's far AF.


I'm used to much bigger places. I count burbs by miles. Besides, with the growth in population in the area over the last 30 years I'm sure it counts.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: great_tigers: Mrs. Great Tigers and I make combined nearly 200k per year. We have about 150k from proceeds on the sale of our house. We're scared out of our minds to build a $650k house this year.

As you should be. Between materials availability problems, soaring costs, and a workforce struggling with home schooling, sickness, and outbound migration, construction right now is a total nightmare.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 241x188]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I realize $600k is a shiat ton of money for a house in much of the country, but in a whole lot of places, that won't get you much.


THANK YOU.

For 600k to get me anything worth having, we had to move an hour from DC into VA.  Down the street (literally) are homes selling for 28 million.  Sh*t is absolutely insane.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: [static01.nyt.com image 850x566]

Dating your sister is never a good idea.


carboncostume.comView Full Size
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTFA : "Price per square foot has risen here greater than any neighborhood I have seen."

Yes, that's the way to find a bargain, look for the most expensive neighborhood you can find.
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.