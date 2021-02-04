 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Las Vegas)   Nevada woman to Florida woman: Challenge Accepted   (fox5vegas.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


It must be a Green Day today.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garage Mahal

You motherfu*kers.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Circa's media representation did not respond to a request for comment on Monday night. "

You need media representation now for your crimes? I guess now you can get a court appointed attorney and media rep to help you out.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What drug causes people to strip and run around in public?
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iowa woman.

/ bath salts are a helluva drug
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: "Circa's media representation did not respond to a request for comment on Monday night. "

You need media representation now for your crimes? I guess now you can get a court appointed attorney and media rep to help you out.


Circa is the casino dude.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If an overweight, naked, drunk woman, with green hair can incapacitate your casino's electricity, you might want to fire some of your security staff.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nevada Woman is Florida Woman's desiccated cousin.

/applies to Nevada/Florida man as well
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: If an overweight, naked, drunk woman, with green hair can incapacitate your casino's electricity, you might want to fire some of your security staff.


overweight, probably drunk, poorly dressed men with some hair took over the nation's capital
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: If an overweight, naked, drunk woman, with green hair can incapacitate your casino's electricity, you might want to fire some of your security staff.


or just call me, I'll take care of the problem.

/sounds hot
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did she get into the fire control room?  Everything I know about casino design, including both versions of Ocean's Eleven, tells me that that's a nearly impossible task.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The mop of greasy hair is a red flag. It seems to be a constant with people going crazy.
 
groppet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: groppet: "Circa's media representation did not respond to a request for comment on Monday night. "

You need media representation now for your crimes? I guess now you can get a court appointed attorney and media rep to help you out.

Circa is the casino dude.


Thanks for some reason I thought it was the last name of the per, it has been a looooong day.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Unsuccessful at keeping it in Vegas.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can I just say how hilarious it is that the parking garage is called Garage Mahal?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Would smash and would bail out would marry
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Would smash and would bail out would marry


Meh, I'd dine and dash. To each their own.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"disconnected wires which shut off power to the parking garage, hotel and casino"

Probably accidentally on-purpose pulled out a network cable that told some computer there was a problem or did she (looks at photo) have the clap twice?

20 years ago when she'd have needed muscles to flip a giant disconnect like Dr. Frankenstein had or in more modern times this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

groppet: dothemath: groppet: "Circa's media representation did not respond to a request for comment on Monday night. "

You need media representation now for your crimes? I guess now you can get a court appointed attorney and media rep to help you out.

Circa is the casino dude.

Thanks for some reason I thought it was the last name of the per, it has been a looooong day.


I hear you.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
. Security knew her, as they had trespassed her earlier in the evening.


Wait...what?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: Garage Mahal

You motherfu*kers.


Come to Vegas, but leave your class at home!
 
Polartank13 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

veale728: Can I just say how hilarious it is that the parking garage is called Garage Mahal?


I stopped by there a couple of weeks ago to check it out and hit up their deli for breakfast (totally worth it) and I have never thought at any casino "Wow, this garage is amazing," I did after going through this one. Their book and pool is off the charts also
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Billie Eilish sure let herself go.
 
spleef420
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Iowa woman.

/ bath salts are a helluva drug


Yup. The vast majority of farking idiots in Vegas are here on vacation.
 
khatores
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Would smash and would bail out would marry


No wait me first.  You get in line, wait your turn.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: What drug causes people to strip and run around in public?


Tequila.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: What drug causes people to strip and run around in public?


Nevada.
 
alice_600
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jubilee she ain't.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rolladuck: waxbeans: Would smash and would bail out would marry

Meh, I'd dine and dash. To each their own.


I'm 47. Fat. Neck tattoo. Full sleeves. Bunch miscellaneous other tattoos. And I don't make over a 100K .
I'd be blessed.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

khatores: waxbeans: Would smash and would bail out would marry

No wait me first.  You get in line, wait your turn.


🤪😤😵😞🤣🤣🤣🥃🥃🥃
 
