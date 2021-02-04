 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mercury News)   "In 600 feet, take the second right and eat your fellow travelers"   (mercurynews.com) divider line
16
    More: Obvious, Nevada County, California, Truckee man, Sierra County, California, California State Route 49, Sierra Nevada, Grass Valley, California Highway Patrol, Area code 530  
•       •       •

1151 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2021 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Allegheny? That's not the middle of nowhere, but you can see it from there

/Been there
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guarantee that the GPS was perfectly accurate, probably to within a metre.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Table for Donner, party of six ...

Tale for Donner, party of five ...
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see a role for an "Arnie Hammer" voice on Waze.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sister and her husband get frequent confused tourists getting stuck in their serpentine driveway trying to reach some mythical forest destination.

On occasion they've had to call police to remove demented idiots who are convinced that driving up a 1 metre wide path through their vegetable garden is the way to some earthly paradise.

"GPS says!"...
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Furthermore:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat your fellow travelers?  I grok it.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A relevant XKCD
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been in numerous situations where the GPS guidance has told me to pull off the highway, drive a quarter mile down the road, turn around, and get back on the highway.

You follow those things without using your head, you're taking your life in your hands.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Table for Donner, party of six ...

Tale for Donner, party of five ...


Donner kebab.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: thealgorerhythm: Table for Donner, party of six ...

Tale for Donner, party of five ...

Donner kebab.


berlinexperiences.comView Full Size


You know I would have to be in a hard place to go cannibal, but it would definitely shave some time off the clock if they were served up like this.
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not nearly gruesome enough for a movie version.   Besides, it's been done to death already.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
ＬＯＣＡＬ５８ＴＶ - You Are On The Fastest Available Route
Youtube jh09uIN6tl0
 
40 degree day
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: I have been in numerous situations where the GPS guidance has told me to pull off the highway, drive a quarter mile down the road, turn around, and get back on the highway.

You follow those things without using your head, you're taking your life in your hands.


CSB: while on vacation in a foreign country the GPS sent the day family on what I guess was supposed to be a "shortcut" through some neighborhoods and over a mountain. The transmission and brakes in the rental car got a workout, and we got to see what normal people live like as they watched us drive straight up the mountain and straight back down again. Eventually we made it back to the same highway on the other side of the mountain and realized what had happened.
/CSB
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.