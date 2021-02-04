 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Boston)   Oh sure, 2020 had the pandemic, the recession, and that whole election mess, but it was only a prelude to the huge problems 2021 would bring us, like too-tall parking meters   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
20
    More: Misc, Human height, Assistant Town Manager Steve Magoon, elderly community, new meter heads, Inch, Community Development, Watertown residents, WBZ-TV  
•       •       •

548 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2021 at 12:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ADA regulates parking meter height. Bridgeport, CT got in trouble when it put meters on too-tall poles.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd much prefer standing on my toes rather then stooping down for everything.   Hurts my back.  5' - 6" sounds like the perfect height for a meter.  Granted I'd probably just the app.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TomDooley: I'd much prefer standing on my toes rather then stooping down for everything.   Hurts my back.  5' - 6" sounds like the perfect height for a meter.  Granted I'd probably just the app.


I would the app, too.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cool Hand Luke to the rescue.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
After they lower the parking meters, can they raise the ATMs please? I'm sick of having to kneel or crouch every time I want to get cash.

/6' 3"
//191 cm for you metric types
///no I don't play basketball
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: TomDooley: I'd much prefer standing on my toes rather then stooping down for everything.   Hurts my back.  5' - 6" sounds like the perfect height for a meter.  Granted I'd probably just the app.

I would the app, too.


I agree. The app is what's 'appening.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I thought it was going to be silly, but then I actually clicked through. jfc!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The hero we need:

bldgblog.comView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And now I need to install a ten-foot parking meter up the street next to the 7-11.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

serfdood: Cool Hand Luke to the rescue.


No man can put 50 eggs in a parking meter.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ah yes. Just have the guys field fit the meter to the poles. Morons who are 6'3" tall do the installation and walk away. This is why EVERYTHING must be specified. Can't trust anyone to have some common sense.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i look down n your 66 inch tall meter...

at 73 inches, it is easy.
the wife is 66 inches short tall
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
gottagopee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm guessing lotsa folk here don't know anyone in a wheelchair
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gottagopee: I'm guessing lotsa folk here don't know anyone in a wheelchair


You need to pay to park a wheelchair?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My bank has a drive through ATM that seems to be designed exclusively for SUVs or for this guy:
freakingnews.comView Full Size


I have to get out of the car to use the thing.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: gottagopee: I'm guessing lotsa folk here don't know anyone in a wheelchair

You need to pay to park a wheelchair?


Nicely disingenuous.

Wheelchair users *do* own and drive cars.

But yeah, welcometofark.jpeg, har har
 
pwkpete
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The ADA regulates parking meter height. Bridgeport, CT got in trouble when it put meters on too-tall poles.


Why, American Dental Association, why?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Problem solved:

themomwhoruns.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
M-G
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gottagopee: gunther_bumpass: gottagopee: I'm guessing lotsa folk here don't know anyone in a wheelchair

You need to pay to park a wheelchair?

Nicely disingenuous.

Wheelchair users *do* own and drive cars.

But yeah, welcometofark.jpeg, har har


I would expect that there are designated spaces for such individuals though, right?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.