 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Five Thirty-Eight)   An analysis of Superb Owl ads show "Americans love America, animals, and sex. Sometimes all at the same time"   (projects.fivethirtyeight.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, Super Bowl, Super Bowl advertising, National Football League, FiveThirtyEight LOVE Super Bowl commercials, defining characteristics of a Super Bowl ad, weird clusters of commercials, E-Trade, Bud Bowl  
•       •       •

513 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2021 at 3:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media.gq.comView Full Size
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever see a strong study tracking the effectiveness of advertising?

You know what advertisers are best at selling?  Advertisements, to corporations.

Next Week, in The Conclusion More Obvious in Hindsight:  If you pay Google or Facebook a fortune for demographic analysis data, how do you know they don't just give you data that's massaged to appeal to you?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know America likes farking Bald Eagles.
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternate headline: ad agencies love America, sex, and animals.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who says the perfect advertisment doesn't exist?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Wal-Mart.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know fark you with the superb owl shiat. It wasn't funny 10 years ago, it isn't funny now.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like those Budweiser Clydesdale commercials are going to get pretty edgy.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomAxe: Ever see a strong study tracking the effectiveness of advertising?

You know what advertisers are best at selling?  Advertisements, to corporations.


Advertisements advertise advertising.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/only thing missing is the sex
//imagine it with the sex
///
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Sounds like those Budweiser Clydesdale commercials are going to get pretty edgy.


Yeeehaaaaaw! I likes them thicc.
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RandomAxe: Ever see a strong study tracking the effectiveness of advertising?

You know what advertisers are best at selling?  Advertisements, to corporations.

Next Week, in The Conclusion More Obvious in Hindsight:  If you pay Google or Facebook a fortune for demographic analysis data, how do you know they don't just give you data that's massaged to appeal to you?


Based on your data ... enjoy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LineNoise: You know fark you with the superb owl shiat. It wasn't funny 10 years ago, it isn't funny now.


Sure beats "The Big Game"
 
fedorafadares
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Americans love America, animals, and sex. Sometimes all at the same time"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's why I have sex with only American farm animals.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thanks, Smokey.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mofa: That's why I have sex with only American farm animals.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No american cougar, fark? I am disappoint.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.