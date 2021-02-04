 Skip to content
(NPR)   Dumbass? Yes, but now with context   (npr.org) divider line
21
•       •       •

gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: he decided to visit Syria.

Was Somalia booked?

/ f*ck this idiot and everyone who helped get him out
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He secured permission from the U.S.-backed Kurdish authorities who controlled areas in northeastern Syria. He traveled overland from Iraq, heading to the Syrian town of Qamishli, and checked into the Asia Hotel. What he didn't have was permission from the Syrian government.

He had permission from the quasi-rebels, but not the national government.

This guy is an idiot.
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Godwinned in the first line of the article.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: Was Somalia booked?


Previously crossed off his list, as was North Korea.
Something like this was bound to happen sooner or later.

FTA:
"Tons of people are going to say, 'This guy is a total idiot.'

Yes...yes we are.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HempHead: Godwinned in the first line of the article.


It's  Goodwin!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he says. "Tons of people are going to say, 'This guy is a total idiot.

Yeah, because you are
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, my God. A list-ticker.
 
Societized insanity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There has got to be a better word than idiot for this clown
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, I can fully understand a quest to visit every country in the world. If I had the money I would probably attempt the same thing. But I think that there would be some countries where I would only be there long enough to have my passport checked and then I would immediately cross back over the border.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Okay, I can fully understand a quest to visit every country in the world. If I had the money I would probably attempt the same thing. But I think that there would be some countries where I would only be there long enough to have my passport checked and then I would immediately cross back over the border.


At the very, least, maybe first check off some other, presently less civil-war-rent countries, yeah?
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Societized insanity
There has got to be a better word than idiot for this clown

There has got to be a better word than clown for this pantaloon.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: Mock26: Okay, I can fully understand a quest to visit every country in the world. If I had the money I would probably attempt the same thing. But I think that there would be some countries where I would only be there long enough to have my passport checked and then I would immediately cross back over the border.

At the very, least, maybe first check off some other, presently less civil-war-rent countries, yeah?


It appears that he had absolutely no problems with where he crossed the border. It was after he left that area and went to some other city that the proverbial camel dung hit the proverbial fan. Dude should have taken a picture and then stepped right back across the border.
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catch him on his new documentary, "Pranking Lions."
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The moral of the story is that you never know whose sister's friend's uncle might be in charge of the Lebanese military.

So you better be nice to your waitress.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah if I'm on a quest to visit every country on earth, it'll come with the caveat of "except for the countries I have to get permission to enter". Because those countries ain't worth it.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"I will never forget my exact thought and it was: 'Is this where my story ends?'"

Facing a painful, tortured demise due to a series of poor choices and your EXACT thought was a pathetic cliche you heard in passing during a Hot Yoga session? We're you "living your truth" as well? Fark you.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't see why NATO doesn't just farking carpet-bomb these countries out of existence. Honestly. They're a threat to humanity, and their leaders are megalomaniac racist scum.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gunsmack: FTA: he decided to visit Syria.

Was Somalia booked?

/ f*ck this idiot and everyone who helped get him out


I have to agree.

/
Got love the privilege that make one think they are entitled to transverse the planet. fark that stupid crap. Stay the fark home, Christopher farking Columbus fark face.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not sure I understand how you can do all this planning and get permission/clearance from so many parties, except the one mostly likely to put you in prison.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Not sure I understand how you can do all this planning and get permission/clearance from so many parties, except the one mostly likely to put you in prison.


Well in the olden days we just killed those people so it sort of makes sense.

Privileged entitlement at its best
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gunsmack: HempHead: Godwinned in the first line of the article.

It's  Goodwin!


Kinky!

/No relation. I hope.
 
