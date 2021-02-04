 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Stranglers, Visage, The Ocean Blue, and Game Theory. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #189. Starts 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
20
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'ello 'ello 'ello
 
thermo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple of years ago a friend of mine invited me to see one of his bands. It was a small club on a Thursday and I was working near by, so Mrs. thermo and I went. We went to pay at the door and it was $25 each, I was like WTF, he didn't say anything about the price at the door or offer to put me on the list.... They were opening for Ocean Blue (We didn't know who that was).

xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Game Theory, yes!!!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Visage? Fark yes!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I've seen some great shows at The Crocodile!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Standing by...

/Almost was late - ice on the tracks stops electric trains.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've been introduced to the music of Adrian Borland this week. Why did no one tell me about him sooner? I hold everyone here personally responsible for this grave oversight.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ummmm we played him on Tuesday. and not for the first time.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Spunsugar are a real revelation for me. Really really nice
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Exactly. Why did I not pay proper attention sooner?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
*hits 'play' on the next track*

*ducks*
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

not really sure. you should have a proper chat with yourself about that.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pointless, I never listen.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love this guitar break.
It's not too fret-wankery. It's just right
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Reverberation was a million times better than Ocean Rain at least

/ducks
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I think I have to stab a biatch :P
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

You'll have to catch me first

haha
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

#JustSaying
 
