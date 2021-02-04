 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Teenager who filmed himself verbally abusing the UK's Chief Medical Officer in the street receives harshest possible punishment - his mum's taken his PlayStation away   (theguardian.com) divider line
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ah the English. Cheerio, pip pip, Mr. Bean and so forth.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mexican food stall in a street in central London..."

Good God, can you imagine? British Mexican food?
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lady, you don't need to defend your son's intelligence, being stupid as hell is 45% of what being a 15-year boy is.

/The other 55% is boners.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's he going to play Crash Bandicoot now?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Lady, you don't need to defend your son's intelligence, being stupid as hell is 45% of what being a 15-year boy is.

/The other 55% is boners.


I was probably 65% stupid at 15 and even I didnt go for whack job political crap. All I wanted to do was finger ladies and smoke weed.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "Mexican food stall in a street in central London..."

Good God, can you imagine? British Mexican food?


Reboiled beans.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some teenagers, losing their game console could be a harsher punishment than jail time.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Theeng: Lady, you don't need to defend your son's intelligence, being stupid as hell is 45% of what being a 15-year boy is.

/The other 55% is boners.

I was probably 65% stupid at 15 and even I didnt go for whack job political crap. All I wanted to do was finger ladies and smoke weed.


You were smarter than I was, I fell into WoW around the time it came out.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whitty was more forgiving. When asked about the incident at Wednesday's Downing Street briefing, he said the "young lad" appeared to be "showing off".
He added: "I didn't think anything of it frankly, I was very surprised it was picked up by the media at all, as anything of any importance.

welcometofark.jpg
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: dothemath: "Mexican food stall in a street in central London..."

Good God, can you imagine? British Mexican food?

Reboiled beans.


**barf**

Houston may be a malarial swamp 6 months out of the year but we have the best Mexican food in the US.
 
funkyeuph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You Brits don't know how it works, do you?  It's supposed to be the government official making a video of themself harassing the teenager.

/doesn't matter if she wasn't elected yet
/still a bad look
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone in the story except Dumb Teenager is kind of adorable.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: For some teenagers, losing their game console could be a harsher punishment than jail time.


It cuts them off from an online social activity with their friends. One that's needed more than ever during a pandemic.
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"To tresspass" is now a transitive verb. :(
 
Fano
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

Stock photo of the mom in question
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: dothemath: "Mexican food stall in a street in central London..."

Good God, can you imagine? British Mexican food?

Reboiled beans.


"My word, that is spicy! Is there tomahto in it???"
 
musicmanboston
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fano: [preview.redd.it image 850x857]
Stock photo of the mom in question


I might hit it, but first I need to see her knees.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can't imagine the torture by having my Playstation taken away from me.
 
my herniated disc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh man, proper mexican food and sushi are foods i miss the most in UK.

Eating out in  the UK is like russian roulette where there are 5 bullets of shiat food and 1 empty chamber of ok food (which is Indian) And reviews don't mean anything at all.
 
0z79
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: dothemath: "Mexican food stall in a street in central London..."

Good God, can you imagine? British Mexican food?

Reboiled beans.


Yeah, but then you have curry-influenced mole'.. which might be interesting.
 
