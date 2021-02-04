 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Those who live together get COVID together. Twice. So far   (nypost.com) divider line
17
    More: Sick, Infection, Infectious disease, Disease, study frrom November, second time, Chuck Conboy Sr., Suffering, recent months  
•       •       •

699 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2021 at 10:14 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But let's send all those kids back to school.
 
wedelw
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'll allow it. But DO NOT COVID your neighbour's wife or ass. Ok ?
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wife can quarantine with me. Wow!
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
More proof we can't lockdown our way out of this.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pic would have helped
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nidiot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So immunity could last for more than six months, or not even make it past eight weeks.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nidiot: So immunity could last for more than six months, or not even make it past eight weeks.


A lot of reinfections are about 3-4 months after the first one.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nidiot: So immunity could last for more than six months, or not even make it past eight weeks.


So far reported re-infections have been small in number and oddly biased towards these much shorter than expected intervals.

The fact that we haven't seen tens of thousands of reinfections means immunity lasts at least 8 or more months in the vast majority of cases.
 
morg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I gotta think it's laying low in the gut for these cases.

/you could say I have a gut instinct
//I'll show myself out
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Wife can quarantine with me. Wow!


Give up, you don't have a chance. Look at her husband - the definition of chiselled granite. Hell that might be Kratos himself.
 
The Bunyip [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm confident we'll have even more data about 2 weeks after this Sunday.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's the NY Post I now don't believe in couples and COVID-19.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: More proof we can't lockdown our way out of this.


LOL, Wut? Do you watch Faux news? They had a section where they were arguing that since most people caught it from family members there was no use staying home. Fact is, if you catch it, you'll be infecting everyone who lives with you, so DON"T GO OUT AND CATCH IT.

They thought they were immune, so someone in the household went out, caught it again, and brought it home to the rest of the family.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I still have no idea how my wife didn't get it after I had it. Sure, I wiped every door knob, toilet handle, etc after touching it but still, we quarantined together for two weeks.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

morg: I gotta think it's laying low in the gut for these cases.

/you could say I have a gut instinct
//I'll show myself out


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFA: Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, of Papillion, claims

Yeah. I'm going to need you to check with his doctor first, lazy reporter.  Four of four people reinfected is a pretty extraordinary claim, so I'm going to need some extraordinary evidence.
 
Wobambo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: But let's send all those kids back to school.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.